Plethysmograph Market Size to Grow by USD 16.47 Million, ACI Medical LLC and COSMED Srl Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Driver and Challenge

The increasing incidence and prevalence of lung and vascular diseases is driving the growth of the market. The number of people with lung and vascular diseases is rising due to factors such as obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyles, environmental issues, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, and unhealthy eating habits. Hence, the availability of advanced diagnostic devices such as plethysmographs will drive the global plethysmograph market.

Limitations and complications associated with plethysmographs will challenge the growth of the market. If a patient moves when a body plethysmograph is used for the diagnosis of lungs and the presence of compressible material, unpredictable errors. Arterial puncture is one of the main complications. Patients may also experience claustrophobia, shortness of breath, anxiety, lightheadedness, and infection risks. All these limitations are expected to have an adverse impact on the global plethysmograph market.

Vendor Analysis

ACI Medical LLC, COSMED Srl, Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH, Geratherm Medical AG, Medical Electronic Construction, medical equipment europe GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Morgan Scientific Inc., Piston Ltd., PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd., SCHILLER AG, Scireq, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ACI Medical LLC - The company offers APG Air Plethysmograph, which is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that quantifies the physiological components of chronic venous disease.

COSMED Srl - The company offers BOD POD Gold Standard Body Composition Tracking System, which is an air displacement plethysmograph that uses whole-body densitometry to determine body composition in adults and children.

Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH - The company provides PowerCubeBody+ that detects complex or mixed pathologies that cannot be diagnosed by conventional measurement methods.

Geratherm Medical AG - The company provides BODYSTIK, which is a body plethysmograph, which offers improved comfortability to patients and users of the device with restricted mobility.

medical equipment europe GmbH - The company offers Smart PFT Body, which is a comfortable and intuitive body plethysmograph for maximum patient well-being during an examination.

Plethysmograph Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Adult - size and forecast 2021-2026

Baby - size and forecast 2021-2026

Plethysmograph Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Hospital - size and forecast 2021-2026

Clinics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Plethysmograph Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Plethysmograph Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.47 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ACI Medical LLC, COSMED Srl, Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH, Geratherm Medical AG, Medical Electronic Construction, medical equipment europe GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Morgan Scientific Inc., Piston Ltd., PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices Ltd., SCHILLER AG, Scireq, and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

