Plex Systems Recognizes Leading Partners with 2020 Impact Awards

"The partners across our ecosystem support the deployment and extension of the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform to drive value for our customers, helping them grow and respond to today's turbulent environment with agility," said Brad Hafer, group vice president of corporate development, Plex Systems. "We are proud to recognize Plante Moran, Cumulus Consulting, and Kors Engineering for their unique contributions to the Plex smart manufacturing community."

Partner of the Year Award

The most distinguished of the Impact Awards, the Partner of the Year, goes to Plante Moran. The company was recognized for partnering with Plex to jointly deliver high business value to customers. Plante Moran helps customers like automotive components manufacturer FT Precision Inc. maximize its access to real-time data to improve inventory levels and cash flow. Throughout this premier partner's 16-year relationship with Plex, the company has successfully implemented hundreds of manufacturers of all sizes across the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and Asia.

"It's an honor for us to be selected as the Plex Partner of the Year," said Doug Hockenbrocht, partner, Plante Moran. "The award represents our team's deep commitment to providing high levels of service and value to manufacturers across the world helping them join Industry 4.0 with a smart manufacturing solution that integrates with shop floor equipment for real-time production control. Plex customers also benefit from our expertise in areas such as collaborative software development, business strategy, mobility, sales forecasting, product costing, turnaround, analytics, cybersecurity, and M&A due diligence."

Service Partner Impact Award Category

Cumulus Consulting is the 2020 Service Partner Impact Award winner. Cumulus, which is a premier partner, provides both services and solutions to Plex customers and helps companies like cold-heading bolt manufacturer Auto Bolt use Plex to achieve key business goals. This partner's efforts help manufacturers respond more quickly to customer demands and gain visibility to the information they need to continuously improve.

Solution Partner Impact Award Category

Plex named premier partner Kors Engineering the 2020 Solution Partner Impact Award winner. The Kors Mach2 integration software platform, when coupled with Plex, helps manufacturers leverage shop floor data to realize greater quality, visibility, and control. Sheet metal stamper Thai Summit has improved cycle times and increased overall efficiency with Mach2 and Plex. Kors has innovated and delivered plant floor automation solutions with Plex for more than 20 years.

About the Plex Partner Ecosystem

Plex has a robust partner ecosystem of targeted global services and solution providers. All partners are trained on Plex products, tools, and methodologies, demonstrate industry leading knowledge, and deliver superior service.

Service partners provide implementation, integration, configuration and specialized application and management consulting services that help companies achieve long-term success.

Solution partners help layer industry specific and complementary applications, tools, hardware, systems, and extensions to drive deeper value for manufacturers.

Premier partner status signifies the highest level of commitment and strategic contribution to the Plex customer community.

PowerPlex 2020, which is being held May 12-14, brings together manufacturing professionals, Plex partners, and industry experts to share innovations and best practices to enable smart manufacturing enterprises of the future. Recordings of the keynotes and other PowerPlex sessions will be available in late May at PowerPlex.com.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc.® delivers the first smart manufacturing platform that empowers the world's leading innovators to make awesome products. Plex gives process and discrete manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business—from the shop floor to the top floor —to drive business transformation. Built in the cloud, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply chain management, Industrial IoT, and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.

