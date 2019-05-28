Plex Systems Recognizes Leading Partners with Annual Impact Awards

Service Partner Impact Award

Control+M Solutions was named the 2019 Impact Award winner for service. This organization has helped award-winning customers including outboard engine manufacturer Seven Marine and metal stamper and fabricator Wisco Industries complete complex implementations and optimizations. Wisco was able to reduce its inventory by 20% after implementing the Plex Manufacturing Cloud.

Solution Partner Impact Award

Solution Partner Impact Award winner Kors Engineering delivers a wealth of knowledge and experience to Plex customers. Their comprehensive solutions are tailored to each customer and help manufacturers connect their shop floor equipment to the Plex Manufacturing Cloud. The Kors Mach2 integration software platform enabled JD Norman Industries, a leader in the manufacturing of highly engineered product including formed, machined and cast metals, to collect data from shop floor machines and integrates them with Plex for shop floor visibility and control anywhere in the world.

Partner of the Year Impact Award

Plex partner Cumulus Consulting was named the Plex Partner of the Year for delivering both services and solutions that help manufacturers exceed customer expectations, including Sanders and Morley Candy Makers. Cumulus provided point of sale integration for the company as they added three new production lines and gained a 50,000-square-foot distribution center. Cumulus also completed 17 implementations of the Plex Manufacturing Cloud in 2018 alone.

Plex has a robust partner ecosystem that includes global services and solutions providers. All partners are trained on Plex products, tools, and methodologies. Services partners help customers successfully execute implementations and help companies achieve long-term success. Solutions partners help layer industry-specific and complementary applications, tools, hardware, systems, and extensions to drive deeper value for manufacturers.

This is the second Partner Plex Impact Awards ceremony. The 2018 winners were Kors Engineering, Plante Moran, and Baker Tilly.

