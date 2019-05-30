Plex Systems Recognizes Manufacturing Leaders with Annual Impact Awards

TROY, Mich., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, the leader in manufacturing cloud ERP and MES, today announced manufacturers Gill Industries, Romeo Power, and Toyotetsu North America are the 2019 Plex Impact Award winners. These annual awards, presented at PowerPlex, recognize industry transformers, innovators, and leaders.

"Plex has an impressive customer community, as demonstrated by the plant tour hosts, customer presenters and customer advisory board members I met at PowerPlex 2019," said Vinnie Mirchandani, industry analyst and CEO of Deal Architect. "Many vendors claim to do ERP but the best proof is for their customers to share how the software is being used, particularly in operational areas in live plant shop floors."

Each year, Plex recognizes leading manufacturers for transformative business practices, innovating new processes and products, and creating solutions that benefit all manufacturers. The 2019 award winners include:

Gill Industries for Transformation: The Plex Impact Transformer award was given to Gill Industries, which makes seat structures, seating and automotive mechanisms, welded assemblies, stampings and other industry components. The company operates 12 centers in the US, Europe , and Mexico and discovered 600 differences within business processes across the enterprise. Between September 2018 and spring 2019, the team was able to reduce these variations to just a handful, allowing employees to operate as one and work in constant collaboration through global standardization with Plex.

is a battery technology company making sustainability a reality with tighter and lighter lithium-ion battery packs for electric vehicles, from ATVs to 18-wheelers. Their breakthroughs in energy density, thermal engineering, and battery management allow electric vehicles to perform better and last longer, helping customers lead the way in e-mobility. Romeo earned the Plex Impact Innovator award for its use of Plex as its technology backbone to bridge the gap between new technology and heavy manufacturing and deliver customizable battery packs that help reduce reliance on fossil fuels for an emission-free future. Toyotetsu America, Inc. for Industry Leadership: The Plex Impact Leadership award was given to Toyotetsu America, Inc., a metal stamping supplier serving Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, and Subaru. Toyotetsu was recognized for its collaborative product development approach on solutions for the

Toyota Supplier Visualization initiative including the Toyota Shipping Confirmation System, which will benefit hundreds of Japanese automotive suppliers. Combined with their move to run all eight of their facilities on the cloud by 2020 with 100 percent PLC integration, Toyotetsu's leadership sets the bar high for advanced automotive manufacturing.

"The 2019 Plex Impact award winners represent the future of manufacturing," said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. "All three winners are not only achieving new levels of success in their own businesses, but they are also advancing the entire industry by demonstrating and setting the bar for successful manufacturing processes and initiatives."

The 2018 Impact Award winners were Motus Integrated Technologies, The Argent Group, Catallia Mexican Foods, and Plymouth Foam.

PowerPlex brought together more than 1,000 cloud manufacturing professionals May 13-16 to share best practices and discuss manufacturing technology shaping the industry.

Plex Systems® delivers industry-leading ERP and manufacturing automation to more than 600 companies across process and discrete industries. Plex pioneered cloud solutions for the shop floor, connecting suppliers, machines, people, systems, and customers with capabilities that are easy to configure, deliver continuous innovation and reduce IT costs. With insight that starts on the production line, the Plex Manufacturing Cloud® helps companies see and understand every aspect of their business ecosystems, enabling them to lead in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.

