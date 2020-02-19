Plexure sign contract with Super Indo

Established in 1997, Super Indo has over 170 stores located across Indonesia, Super Indo is majority owned by Ahold Delhaize, which has a 51 per cent stake in the company. Ahold Delhaize is one of the world's largest grocery retailers and a global leader in e-commerce. It operates more than 6,500 stores across the United States, Europe and Indonesia, and serves more than 50 million shoppers each week.

Plexure's Chief Executive, Craig Herbison, says the company is excited to strengthen its position in grocery and looks forward to helping Super Indo drive its technology-led innovation strategy.

"We're thrilled to be working with Super Indo, especially as it continues to grow rapidly in the amount of stores and develops its strategy to grow even faster.

"Our platform will enable Super Indo to increase customer engagement via its rewards program, driving loyalty, share of wallet, increase in basket size and frequency of customer visits. In addition, we'll be helping to improve Super Indo's overall customer experience, and assisting with delivering a world-class personalized shopping experience," he adds.

Super Indo's Chief Executive, Johan Boeijenga says the supermarket chain looks forward to being able to offer its customers a more personalized and relevant shopping experience.

"What Plexure will do to enhance our customer offering will be game changing. It will enable us to understand our customers better and allow us to be more connected with them.

"We see mobile engagement as an integral part of the future of grocery, so we're pleased to have Plexure supporting us in this area," he says.

About Plexure

Plexure is a mobile engagement software company. Global brands use the Company's products to engage consumers on mobile devices and drive them to store with personalized offers and content, rewards programs and mobile order and payment. Plexure's software integrates with operational systems for physical retailers to remove friction and create a seamless purchase experience for consumers. Through AI and ML the Company's technology platform enables brands to deliver deep personalization at scale and pace in real time, and covers five key capabilities:

Personalized content and offers

Next generation loyalty programs

Analytics and reporting

Mobile order and pay

Seamless operations integration

Brands that use Plexure experience an increase in customer numbers and visit frequency, higher average transaction values, larger share of wallet and improved customer satisfaction scores. The Company now has over 171 million end users on its platform in over 61 countries.

Plexure has offices in Auckland, Chicago, London, Atlanta, Tokyo and Copenhagen. Clients include McDonald's, White Castle, 7-Eleven, Ikea, and Loyalty New Zealand.

SOURCE Plexure