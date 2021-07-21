Plexus Scientific Partnered With Constellium in Ravenswood WV to Hire Permanent Production and Maintenance Positions

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus has announced it will accept applications for permanent production and maintenance positions at Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood, LLC.

Applying for a production or maintenance job at Constellium's Ravenswood, WV, facility has just become easier.

Constellium logo

Constellium announced on July 19, 2021, that it has partnered with Plexus Scientific Corporation to procure Talent Acquisition Services for its Ravenswood, WV facility.

Partnering with Plexus Scientific Corporation will benefit both Mid Ohio Valley job seekers and Constellium. As a result of the change, applicants will be able to apply for permanent employment with Constellium at the Plexus office in Parkersburg (601 Avery Street, Suite 500), West Virginia, via email at [email protected], or by visiting www.constellium.com/careers. The assignment of talent evaluation, record keeping, and onboarding tasks to Plexus enhances Constellium's ability to focus on core business initiatives. Constellium's plant in Ravenswood, West Virginia, is one of the world's largest rolled products facilities, offering customers the most powerful plate stretcher in the world, as well as one of the largest cold rolling mills.

Plexus is currently seeking applications in the following disciplines: Production Operators; Electrical/Electronic Maintenance; General Millwrights; Carpenter, Painter, Masons (CPM); Air Conditioning Specialists; Machinists; Fabricators; Garage Mechanics; General Repair - Mechanical; Roll Grinders; Yard Equipment Operators; Maintenance Millwrights; and Maintenance Electricians with previous industrial manufacturing experience. Constellium embraces diversity and inclusion and believes it is at its best when every member of the team feels respected, included, and empowered.

These permanent positions offer a competitive salary and benefits package, as well as the opportunity to work for a large, global company, right here at home.

Plexus has been in business since 1985, providing staff augmentation services, talent acquisition and human resources support, IT solutions, environmental remediation services, nuclear/radiological solutions, and environmental support (natural/cultural resources, NEPA, energy & environmental policy, environmental compliance). Constellium and Plexus have enjoyed a mutually advantageous business relationship for several years.

Plexus and Constellium are Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employers, including Disabled/Vets.

