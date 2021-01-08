Plexus Worldwide Hires Alexander Hoffmann as Vice President of International Sales for the Company's Latin America Division

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct selling health and wellness company, designated Alexander Hoffmann as their new Vice President of International Sales - Latin America. As Vice President, Hoffmann will be responsible for leading the sales efforts and revenue generation activities of Plexus in Mexico and throughout the region. This includes growing Latin America and all Hispanic regions to enable the company to scale while providing guidance and market direction to the executive team.

A direct selling professional since 1993, Hoffmann has a unique mix of global experience as a top corporate executive and top field leader, which makes him well poised to develop and expand the company's footprint. Hoffmann has a proven track record in growing companies' profits and bringing his extensive multi-cultural experience to project a company's vision, develop new business models, and marketing strategies to adapt to the local culture.

"Alex's reputation and success as an entrepreneur and world-renowned direct seller will help our company continue to cater to the cultural nuances of the market in Mexico," said Travis Garza, President of Sales and Marketing for Plexus Worldwide. "Plexus is thrilled to add his leadership as we grow and foster an excellent environment for our Ambassadors, to maximize our growth opportunities for the company throughout the region."

Prior to joining Plexus, Hoffmann worked at Isagenix, where he successfully launched and oversaw all operations for Mexico and laid out strategies for expansion into multiple Latin American markets. In addition, he was the Vice President of Nu Skin Enterprises, and during his time there, sales doubled in Latin America and he provided direction for the operations and affairs of Latin America. Hoffmann has traveled to more than 42 countries and 200 cities and trained over 100,000 people around the world.

"Plexus has demonstrated it's committed to serving the Hispanic community, which has grown exponentially since launching earlier this year," said Alexander Hoffman, Vice President of Sales in Latin America. "Plexus chose to expand to Mexico thanks to its large population and growing demand for health and wellness products. I'm proud to be able to join a company with such a global vision and powerful reach. I'm truly excited to see what this next year brings for Plexus' Latin American enterprises."

Since its inception in 2008, Plexus has become one of the fastest-growing direct sales companies in the world with hundreds of thousands of Ambassadors in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Plexus' line of science-based health and wellness products as well as its business opportunities have been available in Mexico since early 2020.

