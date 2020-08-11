Plexus Worldwide Surpasses 3 Million Meal Donations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus, the cutting-edge nutrition science brand dedicated to health and happiness, announces the extension of its ongoing Lean Forward promotion —to continue to help people affected by food insecurity during the COVID- 19 crisis.

What was meant to be a 5-day initiative in partnership with Feeding America, to donate one meal per Lean serving*; turned into an incredible effort by the Plexus community to support the health of families across the nation. To date, the Lean Forward promotion, has resulted in 3,400,000 million meals donated to Feeding America.

This milestone comes as Plexus celebrates their two-year anniversary as a Leadership Partner with Feeding America. At the recent Plexus Worldwide Annual Convention, CEO of Feeding America, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, shared a heartfelt message on the importance of the partnership.

"Before this pandemic Feeding America provided meals to 40 million people — since the pandemic, those numbers have gone through the roof," explains Babineaux-Fontenot. "We are now estimating that there will be 53 million people facing hunger in this country as a result of this pandemic and the food insecurity that existed before it started. Of those 53 million, approximately 20 million are children. So, we need the help of partners like Plexus."

"Through our partnership with Plexus we've been able to provide almost 13 million meals. That's a big number, the need is great and Plexus helping to fill it."

The Plexus Lean Forward promotion is one of many initiatives launched under the Plexus Nourish One charity program, in partnership with Feeding America. The goal is to help communities care for the ones they love and those hit hardest by the current storm. With every serving of Plexus Lean within a pack, Nourish One will donate the equivalent of one meal to citizens and families in need across the country.

By choosing to nourish yourself or your family with Lean Forward, consumers are choosing to make a difference by contributing to the fight against hunger.

To find out more on the Plexus Lean Forward Promotion, please visit PlexusWorldwide.com. For more information please contact Pierce Mattie:

Stephanie O'Quigley: [email protected].

** 70 MEALS, 140 SNACKS

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide