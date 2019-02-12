PLH Group, Inc. Appoints Johnny Priest as Electric Segment Executive Vice President

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PLH Group, Inc. (" PLH Group "), a private portfolio construction services company, has appointed Johnny Priest as Electric Segment Executive Vice President to manage and grow the electric power business group. Mr. Priest is well known in the industry with a strong operational track record and leader in safety improvement processes for the industry.

"We are extremely excited about Johnny joining the PLH Group team. His experience and reputation in the electric utility industry will most definitely help position us for growth. In this new role, he will be responsible for business development, operations and financial performance of all electric companies in the PLH Group portfolio," said Mark Crowson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Early in his career, Mr. Priest held several key positions with Duke Energy before taking the leadership role in the Energy Delivery Services group. When Duke Energy sold the Energy Delivery Services group to The Shaw Group Inc., he continued to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer. Most recently, he held the position of President, Wilbros UT&D until Primoris acquired it, at which time he was appointed Group President, Primoris T&D.

About PLH Group, Inc.

PLH Group is a leading full service construction and specialty contractor that serves the electric power and pipeline markets. PLH Group has assembled a North American team of top quality companies that deliver services covering the broad range of needs of its customers from pipeline construction and related directional drilling to electric transmission, distribution and substation construction including specialized foundations and helicopter airborne operations. Safety, expertise, and collaboration distinguish PLH Group's diversified infrastructure service solutions. For more information, visit www.plhgroupinc.com.

