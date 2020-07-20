PLH Group, Inc. Appoints Peter J. Sandore as Chief Executive Officer

IRVING, Texas, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLH Group, Inc. (" PLH Group ") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Peter J. Sandore as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and will also join PLH Group's Board of Directors. Sandore has held key executive and operational leadership positions, as well as strategic roles advising multiple companies on performance improvement programs, corporate acquisitions and company integrations.

"The Board and I are confident that Peter, a construction services industry veteran, is the right leader to take PLH Group to the next level," said Michael Caliel, PLH Group's Chairman of the Board. "As a proven and respected leader with broad industrials sector expertise, Peter has demonstrated a track record of driving operational success and profitability for public and private companies. Peter's authentic and results-oriented leadership style matches our organization and we believe this will accelerate business improvements and performance."

"I am very excited to be joining PLH Group," said Peter Sandore. "The Company has a great business model that benefits from leading essential infrastructure service solutions for customers, with an extremely talented management team and a strong reputation in the industry. I believe PLH Group is well-positioned to capitalize on future growth in the electric and pipeline segments."

Sandore recently advised company management teams and Boards of Directors as a management member at Business Resource Consulting, LLC. Prior to that, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer and later Chairman of the Board of Sabre Industries, Inc. Previously in his career he held senior management positions at Fansteel, The Siemon Company and American Tower.

About PLH Group, Inc.

PLH Group is a leading full-service construction and specialty contractor that serves the electric power and pipeline markets. PLH Group has assembled a North American team of top quality companies that deliver services covering the broad range of needs of its customers from pipeline construction and related directional drilling to electric transmission, distribution and substation construction including specialized foundations and helicopter airborne operations. Safety, expertise, and collaboration distinguish PLH Group's diversified infrastructure service solutions. For more information, visit www.plhgroupinc.com.

