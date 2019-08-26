PLI Launches Powerful New Tool: My Credit Tracker

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), a nonprofit provider of authoritative legal training and continuing education, today announced the launch of My Credit Tracker, a free online utility that tracks, organizes, and manages continuing education credits for lawyers and other professionals.

"For more than 80 years, PLI has served the legal community with innovative products that keep legal practitioners at the forefront of their practice," said Anita Shapiro, President of PLI. "My Credit Tracker is an impressive utility that combines knowledge and technology in an easy-to-use package that any legal professional can easily operate and employ."

My Credit Tracker allows users to effortlessly catalog professional credits earned from any provider, in any jurisdiction for any credit type. Credits earned from PLI are automatically displayed, while credits earned elsewhere are entered by the user. All credits are displayed on an elegant user interface that is accessible from a desktop or mobile device.

Users of My Credit Tracker will benefit from the ability to monitor compliance progress across all 46 MCLE states, as well as track more than 25 other certifications, such as CPE for accountants. Not only will professionals be able to quickly determine how many credits they need in any jurisdiction across the country, they can also track a range of credit types, including ethics, professionalism and diversity, among others.

"Lawyers and related professionals are asked to do so much and tracking CLE compliance can be very time consuming, especially for smaller law firms and individual practitioners," said Craig Miller, Vice President of Membership & Accreditation at PLI. "My Credit Tracker not only saves time by recording activity, it underscores which credit(s) professionals still need to fulfill, allowing users to plan ahead so they can focus on their clients."

My Credit Tracker is available on www.PLI.edu and follows PLI's recent announcement of the nonprofit's new, modern website that provides lawyers and other professionals access to more than 2,500 hours of live and On-Demand CLE programming.

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community – PLI's pro bono attendance this past year exceeded 110,000 individuals.

