PLNT9 Makes Worldwide Debut With Their First Official Music Video

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based rock trio PLNT9 is now on our radar with their debut music video, "Who Knows." Watching it is like being invited to a secret society. The initiation begins with an incantation from a mysterious tribal beauty. Then, in true PLNT9 fashion, we are launched into an invigorating performance full of soaring guitar riffs and explosive drums.

Image from video shoot on DTLA rooftop for debut music video, "Who Knows".

The visual pairing of the video to this song feels reincarnate for a new generation of rock fans. The marriage fuels this palpable desire to leave the washed-up world behind for something more... Raw and authentic. The emotional range of Alex Archon's vocals engages the listener into the band's unique sound that embodies the excitement and danger of Rock n' Roll.

The "Who Knows" video is part of the current rock resurgence. It puts a spotlight on the performance of the band and weaves in a story of a futuristic planetary exodus. Musically, the band draws inspiration from Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters and Muse, while bringing something completely different and intoxicating to the table.

As we get to know the initiant tribal beauty, we begin to feel her apprehension. She is tattooed with the most vital inquisition, the words: Who Knows? During the psych rock jam, she is pulled by a priestess through the smoke, up the stairs, and onto the roof that looks onto a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles skyline. The song hits a catharsis. The video ends with the women waving a massive PLNT9 flag. It's as if PLNT9 is saying: We're here. It's ours.

"Who Knows" is currently streaming on Apple Music and Spotify. Catch their upcoming performance on March 23 at the Punk Rock Mama Fundraiser in Los Angeles, as well as various performances throughout April and May.

To stay up to date on future PLNT9 shows, features, and releases, visit https://www.PLNT9.com, and follow @PLNT9 on Instagram. Booking inquiries are requested via PLNT9band@gmail.com.

Vocals/Bass: Alex Archon

Guitar: Milan Zivkovic

Drums: Chuck McKissock

Priestess: Samantha Ceora

Model: Olga Lebedeva

Video Concept & Production: Dino Archon

Music Production: Fox Fagan

Cinematography: Spaced Visuals

