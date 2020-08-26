PLS Logistics Becomes HARDI Proven Partner

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Logistics Services announced that it is the first proven partner of the HARDI organization.

HARDI, which stands for heating, air-conditioning & refrigeration distributors international, is an organization for wholesale distribution within the HVACR industry. As a proven partner, members can utilize PLS as a recommended shipping partner for their business shipping needs for both LTL and truckload shipping options. HARDI developed its proven partners program as a resource for its members to use when trying to find service vendors for a variety of business needs. Greg Burns, CEO of PLS Logistics, said that he is very excited to be working with HARDI.

"PLS has been working in the HVACR industry for 12 years, and we know an efficient supply chain and logistics program is important to the success of HARDI members and their customers' experience," Burns said. "We are very excited about this partnership and to work with HARDI."

PLS will allow HARDI members to ship freight with the best rates through a variety of transportation modes.

About PLS Logistics Services

PLS Logistics Services is a leading provider of logistics management, brokerage and technology services for shippers across all industries. PLS handles millions of loads annually across all major freight modes: flatbed, van, LTL, rail and barge, air and ocean. The PLS carrier network consists of over 45,000 pre-qualified trucking companies along with Class-1 railroads and major barge companies. To learn more, visit www.plslogistics.com.

About HARDI

HARDI (Heating, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International) is the single voice of wholesale distribution within the HVACR industry. HARDI members market, distribute, and support heating, air-conditioning, and refrigeration equipment, parts and supplies. HARDI Distributor members serve installation and service/replacement contractors in residential and commercial markets, as well as commercial/industrial and institutional maintenance staffs. HARDI proudly represents more than 480 distributor members representing more than 5,000 branch locations, and close to 500 manufacturers, manufacturer representatives and service vendors.

SOURCE PLS Logistics Services

Related Links

plslogistics.com

