PLT Health Solutions Brings Bee-Based Immune Health Ingredient to North American Market

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. today announced that it is introducing a new ingredient to its immune health portfolio. PROMUNEL™ Ultra Performance Propolis, manufactured by propolis innovators B Natural, Srl (Corbetta, Italy), offers a new level of sophistication and efficacy for an ingredient that has been used to support human health for over 5,000 years. PROMUNEL's advantages over conventional propolis ingredients include quality and consistency of raw materials and B Natural's unique, patented Multi-Dynamic Extraction (M.E.D.®) technology. This technology produces an ingredient standardized to six antimicrobially bioactive polyphenols while allowing for ease of formulation into supplements and functional foods. PROMUNEL has been the subject of a clinical trial studying its effect on upper respiratory tract health. The standardization of PROMUNEL's bioactive constituents means that, unlike other propolis, its dose is consistent, and its health benefits are reproducible. B Natural's commitment to bee colony protection in its sourcing operations includes contracts with beekeepers to protect bee health and maintain environments in which they can thrive.

PROMUNEL™ Ultra Performance Propolis, manufactured by propolis innovators B Natural, Srl (Corbetta, Italy), offers a new level of sophistication and efficacy for an ingredient that has been used to support human health for over 5,000 years.. PROMUNEL is standardized to six antimicrobially bioactive polyphenols while allowing for ease of formulation into supplements and functional foods. PROMUNEL has been the subject of a clinical trial studying its effect on upper respiratory tract health. "In a beehive, more than 300 active compounds contained in propolis - also known as 'bee glue' - help create an aseptic environment to preserve the health of the colony against a range of potential pathogens. Despite having 50,000 inhabitants, a humidity of 90%, and an internal temperature of nearly 100? F, the beehive is one of the most sterile environments in nature. Propolis functions as the hive's immune system.

According to Sid Hulse, Vice President of Product Development at PLT Health Solutions, a high-tech version of one of the oldest health promoting ingredients is timely in an immunity-focused world. "In a beehive, more than 300 active compounds contained in propolis – also known as 'bee glue' – help create an aseptic environment to preserve the health of the colony against a range of potential pathogens. Despite having 50,000 inhabitants, a humidity of 90%, and an internal temperature of nearly 100° F, the beehive is one of the most sterile environments in nature. Propolis functions as the hive's immune system," he said. "With PROMUNEL, we have taken propolis as a starting point and created an ingredient that, because of standardization, can be reproducibly studied in a clinical setting; and because of its form, can be incorporated into a wide range of consumer health products." PROMUNEL can be formulated via a broad range of delivery systems including sprays, lozenges, softgels, tablets, capsules, gummies, chews and stick packs.

Tightly controlled raw materials and sophisticated processing

Propolis is a resinous substance that honeybees produce by mixing saliva, beeswax, and exudate gathered from trees and other botanical sources. It is used as a sealant for open spaces in the hive. It has been shown to provide anti-fungal and antibacterial properties to the nest – which is also the basis for many of its health-promoting properties for people.

The composition of commodity propolis varies dramatically based on geographic region, local flora, season of the year and bee variety. This alone makes its use in health-promoting applications problematic due to lack of consistency. PROMUNEL Ultra Performance Propolis is sourced from a limited number of carefully screened beekeeping operations located primarily along the 45th Parallel above and below the Equator in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The B Natural M.E.D process involves purification of the raw material, removal of waxes and resins, extraction, and concentration to create a base ingredient that contains up to 50% polyphenols. This process maximizes and is standardized on the six most bioactive polyphenols in propolis: chrysin, galangin, pinocembrin, apigenin, pinobanksin, and quercetin.

The entire approach reduces the natural variability of propolis while maintaining the integral pattern of polyphenols. PROMUNEL delivers a consistent dosage of active compounds in an ingredient that offers consistent efficacy and customer experience. It also creates a material that, because of reduction in wax-induced viscosity, is easier to formulate.

Clinical research sets PROMUNEL apart

PROMUNEL is also distinguished from other propolis because it has been clinically studied. "Although many people use propolis supplements to support immune function, clinical trials of oral propolis for this purpose have been lacking. PROMUNEL changes that landscape," said Jeremy Appleton, ND, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs at PLT. "Propolis has been used medicinally since antiquity, and numerous mechanisms of action are well established in the literature, particularly regarding the individual polyphenols to which PROMUNEL is standardized. But at PLT, we want to see evidence of efficacy in the people who are using the exact article of commerce, preferably published in a reputable, peer-reviewed medical journal. PROMUNEL has that. You won't find another propolis on the market with double-blind clinical research validating its efficacy for upper respiratory tract health. A double-blind clinical trial, recently published in the prestigious journal Phytomedicine, showed that PROMUNEL cut two days off recovery time," he addedi.

The bees are part of the team

According to Hulse, the commitment of the B Natural company to protecting and nurturing the world's honeybee population is one of the most attractive features of PROMUNEL. "In a world where wild bees are disappearing at alarming rates, it seems as if beekeeping may be their only hope of survival. B Natural engages their beekeeper suppliers to go the extra mile to defend and protect their colonies – never oversourcing and providing healthy environments, free of pesticides and other contaminants. We call it a 'contract' with the bees and hope for a win-win situation," he said.

For more information, visit www.plthealth.com/promunel

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically-supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

Voice: 407-412-9705

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

Voice: 973-984-0900 x214

E-mail: [email protected]







i Esposito C, Garzarella EU, Bocchino B, D'Avino M, Caruso G, Buonomo AR, Sacchi R, Galeotti F, Tenore GC, Zaccaria V, Daglia M. A standardized polyphenol mixture extracted from poplar-type propolis for remission of symptoms of uncomplicated upper respiratory tract infection (URTI): A monocentric, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. Phytomedicine. 2020 Oct 8;80:153368. doi: 10.1016/j.phymed.2020.153368. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33091857.

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions