Plug and Play Announces a New Partnership with One of the Largest Communication Operators in the Republic of Kazakhstan: Transtelecom JSC

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2021 Plug and Play launched its newest location in the heart of Eurasia: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. This office represents an open innovation hub for startups and corporations to join the digital odyssey with the global community. Plug and Play looks to boost the implementation of new technologies across all industries and immerse large corporations into a culture of innovation.

The office launch was made possible through a partnership with one of Plug and Play's founding partners: Transtelecom JSC. The company specializes in provision of a wide range of telecommunication services, digitalization, and system integration in the field of IT, communications, automation, and energy. Their main goal is to bring the residents of Kazakhstan to digital well-being.

"We are excited and humbled to be part of Plug and Play's launch in Kazakhstan. By partnering with Plug and Play, we are building a bridge between the innovative ecosystems of Kazakhstan and Silicon Valley. This partnership provides a valuable opportunity of presenting local innovations to the global markets and at the same time gives us access to global startups and solutions. Through Plug and Play's open innovation philosophy, TTC plans to lead by example in promoting the corporate innovation culture in Kazakhstan," said Yerlan Minavar, Chief Innovation Officer, Transtelecom JSC.

"TTC has proven to be a critical strategic partner in our expansion into Central Asia. Their leadership has overseen a significant digital transformation effort that has prepared their teams to work with Plug and Play and our startups effectively. Together we plan to develop the ecosystem of corporate innovation and startup culture in Kazakhstan," said Sanjar Taromi, Country Manager, Plug and Play Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has emerged as an important player in the global economy and continues to endeavor for developing attractiveness in various sectors. Today, it actively evolves IT, financial, crypto mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, petrochemistry, and education industries. It also aims to become a destination hub for global investments and digital transformation. To make expansion for foreign companies easier, Kazakhstan provides the following preferences: independent financial regulation, tax privileges, common English law, simplified visa regime, international arbitration center, and facilitated entity registration.

Plug and Play's expansion to Kazakhstan will provide an opportunity for sustainable development through our corporate innovation programs and startups collaboration.

For more information about Plug and Play's operations in Kazakhstan and to apply for the program please visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/nur-sultan/

