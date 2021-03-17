Plug and Play Announces Partnership with Award-Winning Regional Insurer, NJM Insurance Group

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the largest global innovation platform for corporations and startups, is adding NJM Insurance Group (NJM), a leading property and casualty insurer in the Mid-Atlantic region, to its growing network of insurtech corporate partners.

"We are excited to expand our network with NJM, a company recognized nationally for its commitment to customer satisfaction," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "We look forward to connecting NJM with the technology improvements our startups are offering to the insurance industry."

Plug and Play's insurtech program aims to improve the insurance industry by bringing together startups and insurers. Through its open innovation platform, Plug and Play will match NJM with some of the brightest startups on the market. The partnership creates unique opportunities for NJM to enhance its processes, products, and services while sharing valuable expertise with insurtech startups.

"Maintaining the highest levels of service, integrity, and financial stewardship is an enduring hallmark of NJM's commitment to policyholders," said Carol Voorhees, NJM Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "We are excited to partner with Plug and Play to foster new relationships, expand our knowledge, and continue to improve the customer experience."

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 500 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About NJM Insurance Group

Founded in 1913, NJM's mission is to provide value-based insurance solutions to its policyholders with the highest levels of service, integrity, and financial stewardship. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, the Company finished first in the nation in the J.D. Power 2020 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. NJM operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders. For more, visit njm.com.

