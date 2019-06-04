Plug and Play Announces Partnership with Phillips 66

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's largest global innovation platform, announces a partnership with Houston-based Phillips 66, a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. Phillips 66 joins a network of more than 300 corporations in the Plug and Play ecosystem including ExxonMobil, DuPont, and Daimler.

Phillips 66 will utilize Plug and Play's Energy & Sustainability platform to connect with innovative startups from Silicon Valley and beyond in key focus areas that include workforce safety, operational efficiency, and supply chain.

"When we apply strategic partnerships and technologies to address our challenges and to build sustainable innovative solutions, the impact is multiplied," says Zhanna Golodryga, Chief Digital Officer at Phillips 66. "There is immense power in bringing together a group of people with diverse experiences and talents to work toward the same goals. External partnerships give Phillips 66 an edge in generating innovative ideas and provide a better connection to the 'art of the possible.' Creating breakthrough concepts requires teamwork, partnerships, and collaboration."

"We look forward to finding and evaluating different technologies relevant to energy and Phillips 66," said Plug and Play CEO, Saeed Amidi. "It is critical for Plug and Play to continue bridging the gap between Houston and Silicon Valley."

"We are excited for this partnership to create new innovation channels in the energy industry," said Wade Bitaraf, Founder of Plug and Play's Energy & Sustainability program. "There are a number of startups from various industries and backgrounds with great value offerings to the oil and gas industry."

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since our inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup Protected ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

