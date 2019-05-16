Plug and Play Fintech Recognizes Citizens Bank Partnership With Corporate Innovation Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of Plug and Play Fintech's most active partners, Citizens Bank was recognized today with the Corporate Innovation Award. Over their year-long partnership, Citizens Bank has collaborated with more than 100 startups, piloting with six to work on ways to accelerate solutions to market and enhance the experience of Citizens customers.

"Citizens Bank has established some great internal processes to expedite the startup's journey to market. For an entrepreneur focused on the United States, the Citizens Digital Team is a terrific partner," said Max Koenig, Director of Plug and Play Fintech.

"Citizens seeks the best technological solutions by encouraging innovation by internal teams and cultivating external relationships to help power and accelerate its data-enabled strategy," said Lamont Young, Head of Digital at Citizens Bank. "We're proud to be recognized by Plug and Play Fintech for our commitment to identifying and supporting the best innovations for our banking customers."

Plug and Play has created an open innovation ecosystem where partners have access to a global network of startups, VCs, and other corporations they can engage, partner, and learn from. Plug and Play Fintech has over 55 partners across their nine locations and has accelerated over 300 startups to date. The next batch will be selected later this July and run through October.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com .

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc .

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $161.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

