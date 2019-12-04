Plug and Play Japan has selected 94 domestic/overseas startups for its Winter/Spring 2020 Batch

The ratio of domestic / overseas startups selected this batch was 52% in Japan (49 companies) and 48% overseas (45 companies).

In their Summer/Fall 2019 Batch program that took place from June-September 2019, 31 major domestic companies participated as official partners in five verticals (IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, and Brand & Retail). At the same time, Plug and Play Japan supported 69 startups domestically and overseas.

At this year's Japan Summit, held at the Toranomon Hills Forum on September 18th and 19th, 61 selected startups shared their experiences from the program. 2,004 attendees were present at the two day event.

Plug and Play Japan will hold its Winter/Spring 2020 Summit on March 5th (Thu) and 6th (Fri) in Tokyo. On March 17th (Tue) in Kyoto the new partners and startups will discuss the highlights from the first program.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play supported more than 560 startups in its US Headquarters and 1,100+ startups around the world with 222 investments made through its acceleration programs in 2018. It currently has 750 active portfolio companies including Guardant Health, Honey, Soundhound, Zoosk, and more. Successful portfolio exits include Dropbox ($11 billion valuation at IPO), PayPal (acquired by Ebay), Vudu (acquired by Walmart), Danger and Powerset (acquired by Microsoft), Lending Club ($9 billion valuation at IPO), and most recently Guardant Health ($1.6 billion valuation at IPO).

Corporate overview Name Plug and Play Japan KK Address 150-0043 Shibuya Dogenzaka Tokyu building 2F, 1-8-10, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Representative Phillip Vincent URL http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/ Establishment July 14th, 2017

Plug and Play Japan KK

Person in charge: Fujimoto

TEL : 080-1326-9802 / Mail : ayumi@pnptc.com

