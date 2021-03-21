Plug and Play Japan Winter/Spring 2021 Summit Report:

About Winter/Spring 2021 Summit Plug and Play Japan carried out their Winter/Spring 2021 Batch from December 2020 through March 2021 across 7 verticals which are IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, Health, and Smart Cities. With 42 official corporate partners of Plug and Play Japan, they selected 103 Japanese and international startups, and 100 startups showcased their results of their 3-month programs to potential investors as well as business leaders and community.

Also, 26 awards went to the startups and corporate partners which collected the largest number of votes from the audience, celebrating their achievements and involvement to accelerate innovation and co-creation between startups and enterprises.

【EXPO Startup Award】

The multi-day Summit is split up into individual "EXPOs," where startups from each vertical pitch during that section. The startup that earns the largest number of votes from the audience during each EXPO receives an award. Award winners acquire the opportunity to give their pitches in front of venture capitals and international corporates at Plug and Play global offices. The EXPO Winners are listed below.

Brand & Retail

International Startup

Company: PICKL Inc.

Representative : CEO Ossie Cohen

Address: 65 Pine Ave Suite 117, Long Beach, CA 90802, United States

Business: Cloud sourcing for brands and retailers to gather product data from everyday shoppers.

HP: https://www.pickl.xyz/

Japanese Startup

Company: Flora Co., Ltd

Representative: CEO Anna Kreshchenko

Address: 32 Yoshidatachibana-cho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto Japan

Business: Bringing cutting-edge technological solutions to prenatal care.

HP： https://floramaternity.com/ecompany

Mobility

International Startup

Company: Anagog Ltd.

Representative: CEO Ofer Tziperman

Address: 52 Derech Menachem Begin Sonol Tower Floor 6 Tel Aviv, 6713701 Israel

Business: Developing customer-understanding solutions utilizing location intelligence and business analytics.

HP: https://www.anagog.com/

Japanese Startup

Company: AZAPA Co., Ltd.

Representative: Company President Seiji Takeuchi

Address: ORE Nishiki 2-chome Bldg. 2F, Nishiki 2-4-15, Naka City, Nagoya, Aichi Japan

Business: Interpretation of human emotions from biodata and activity records and converting it into services.

HP: https://www.project-olive.info/

Fintech

International Startup

Company: SESAMm SAS

Representative: Co-Founder and CEO Sylvain Forté

Address: 16 Rue de la Grange Batelière, Paris France

Business: Analyzes big data and provides Machine Learning tools to build investment strategies.

HP: https://www.sesamm.com/

Japanese Startup

Company: Civitas, Inc.

Representative: Founder and CEO Masahiro Morishita

Address: Otemachi Building 4F FINOLAB, Otemachi 1-6-1, Chiyoda City, Tokyo Japan

Business: Blockchain based legal platform providing smart contract and ODR systems.

HP： https://www.civitas.co.jp/

Company: REASE Inc.

Representative: CEO and Founder Yasunori Nakamichi

Address: Nishishinjuku 7-9-16 6F, Shinjuku City, Tokyo Japan

Business: Leasing credit service and AI credit scoring engine.

HP: https://rease.co.jp/

Insurtech

International Startup

Company: dacadoo AG, corporation

Representative: Founder, Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ohnemus

Address: Othmarstrasse 8, 8008 Zurich, Switzerland

Business: Measuring personalized health and risk evaluation.

HP: https://www.dacadoo.com/

Japanese Startup

Company: SELF, Inc.

Representative: CEO Shinji Nukumi

Representative: Nishishinjuku 6-15-1 6F, Shinjuku City, Tokyo Japan

Business: Providing personalized customer support to contribute to sales.

HP: https://selfmind.ai/

IoT

International Startup

Company: Origin Wireless, Inc.

Representative: CEO Ray Liu

Address: 500 Greenway Center DrGreenbelt, Maryland United States

Business: Wireless AI algorithm that detects indoor human & object movements.

HP： http://www.originwirelessai.com

Japanese Startup

Company: PID, Inc.

Representative: Co-Founder and CEO Shiro Shimada

Address: Shinbashi 3-16-12 Yokoyama Bldg. 2F, Minato City, Tokyo Japan

Business: Multilingual communication support SaaS "Dicon" for real estate facility owners & residents.

HP: https://pid-corp.jp/

Health

International Startup

Company: Freer Logic Inc.

Representative: CEO Peter Freer

Address: P.O. Box 2147, Skyland, North Carolina, 28776

Business: Developing neural technology for automobiles, home appliances and training.

HP: http://freerlogic.com/

Japanese Startup

Company: Liquid Mine, Inc.

Representative:President and CEO Tomokazu Kishimoto , Founder and Representative Director and Doctor Kanya Kondo

Address: Shirokanedai 4-2-10-1101, Minato-city, Tokyo Japan

Business: Providing liquid biopsy for leukemia.

HP: http://www.liquidmine.co.jp/index.html

Smart Cities

International Startup

Company: Navmatic Inc.

Representative: Co-founder and CEO Boaz Mamo

Address: 550 California Ave, Palo Alto, California United States

Business: Provides a highly precise GPS solution for micromobility

HP: https://www.navmatic.io/

Japanese Startup

Company: otetsutabi, Inc.

Representative：CEO Rina Nagaoka

Address: Jingumae 5-53-67, Shiuya-city, Tokyo Japan

Business: Provides a platform that connects users to volunteer opportunities in travel destinations

HP: https://otetsutabi.com/

【Corporate Innovation Award】

Corporate Innovation Awards were given to the corporate partners who have passionately engaged with Plug and Play Japan's Winter/Spring 2021 Batch accelerator program from constructing the program to operating itself.

Company: Aisin Group

Company: OBAYASHI CORPORATION

Company: Coca-Cola(Japan)Company, Limited

【Ecosystem Builder Award】

Ecosystem Builder Awards were given to the Champions who were the most dedicated to build the startup ecosystem in Japan to speed up the innovation during the Winter/Spring 2021 Batch.

Company: The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, Naho Yoshimura

Company: TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hiroyuki Aizawa

【Startup Friendly Award】

Startup Friendly Awards were given to the following partners in honor of being friendly to startups in the process of their meetings/collaborative projects. The award goes to the corporate partners on each vertical that gain the largest number of votes from startups selected in Winter/Spring 2021 Batch.

Brand & Retail

Company: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Mobility

Company: Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Fintech

Company: ORIX Corporation

Insurtech

Company: The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

IoT

Company: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Health

Company: SHIMADZU CORPORATION

Smart Cities

Company: DENTSU INC.

About the accelerator program in Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan provides accelerator programs across 7 verticals (IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, Health, and Smart Cities). Their newest program, New Materials, was launched and will start in Spring/Fall 2021 Batch. While closely working with their official corporate partners, Plug and Play Japan supports startups in Japan and overseas to scale up their businesses and to enhance the co-creation with enterprises as well.

Summit is the final step on the accelerator program, giving pitches about their results from the program, and it is one of the great opportunities for the audience to meet cutting-edge technology ideas and new business partners.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 18 countries with 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 500+ official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Company Overview

Company：Plug and Play Japan KK

Founded: 2017/7/14

Address：Shibuya Center Place 3F 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Representative：Phillip Vicent

URL： http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

