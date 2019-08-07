Plug and Play Launches New Media & Advertising Innovation Program with Amazon Moments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play today announced their newest innovation program focused on Media & Advertising with Amazon Moments as a Founding Partner. This new program will bring together industry leaders, startups, and venture capital firms to fuel innovation and solve industry challenges of the Media & Advertising industry. Amazon Moments is an easy-to-use service that enables users to reward customers who complete high value actions within apps and games with eligible physical and digital items sold on Amazon, driving user acquisition and increasing engagement.

"We are thrilled to announce Amazon Moments as the Founding Partner for Plug and Play's Media & Advertising Program and it couldn't be a better fit. Their cross-channel marketing solution allows for delivery of physical and digital items to customers and is directly aligned with the program's focus," said Michael Olmstead, Chief Revenue Officer of Plug and Play. "We can't wait to see the innovation this program surfaces as well as the startup to corporate collaborations it facilitates."

Amazon Moments will collaborate with Plug and Play to establish the foundation of the Media & Advertising program and evaluate emerging technologies from startups globally. The opportunities for collaboration between organizations participating in the Media & Advertising program and Amazon Moments will include piloting technologies, forming strategic alliances, building brand awareness, mentoring startups, and networking.

In collaboration with Fortune 500 companies, Plug and Play is operating the largest global innovation program with an exclusive network of top venture capitalists and 15 industry-specific accelerator programs such as: Brand & Retail, Fintech, Health, Insurtech, Sustainability, Travel & Hospitality, and more. Today, this household name will launch their Media & Advertising innovation ecosystem to play an instrumental role in the future of this multi-billion-dollar industry.

Some of the focus areas of the Media & Advertising program will include:

* Big Data and AI

* Digital Advertising

* Broadcast technologies

* Out-of-home advertising

* Reliable measurement and reporting

* Advanced Automation

* Native and Content

* Ad Networks

* Gamification

* Advanced Hyper-local Advertising

* Fraud and Privacy

* Lead Management

* Globalization

* Blockchain

* VR, AR and Mixed Reality

* Digital Twin

* 5G

Plug and Play Media & Advertising program will officially run its first accelerator program this October.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/media/

ABOUT PLUG AND PLAY

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since our inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup Protected ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com .

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

