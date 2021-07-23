Plug and Play Osaka Kicks Off 2nd Accelerator Program

Plug and Play Osaka launched an innovation creation program in the Smart Cities area in December 2020. In their first program, Batch 1, they focused on innovation in these four areas: (1) Smart Life & Construction, (2) Travel & Experiences, (3) Urban Mobility & Clean Tech, (4) Hospitality & Health, and selected 14 startups that provide various technologies and solutions. As a result of the program, a variety of co-creation projects announced include PoCs (Proof of Concept) and joint development in which technology verification is conducted by corporate partners and startups, or collaboration projects between startups for product development.

In the Batch 2 program, Plug and Play Osaka has set four focus areas: Sustainability, Experience, Clean Tech, and Smart Life―aiming to support co-creation with startups for the development of the cities with sustainable added value. In addition to sustainable cutting-edge technologies such as carbon dioxide separation technology and new materials that reduce the environmental burden toward the realization of a carbon-free society, Plug and Play Osaka has also selected a startup that enhances purchasing experiences by fully using the potential of the five senses.

Furthermore, in order to explore the maximum value of the program, Plug and Play Osaka will independently extend the adoption period and program implementation period. The company has also started to increase dialogue opportunities with corporate partners and startups. Through the continuous process of trial and error, Plug and Play Osaka aims to generate optimal matchings and better programs for future business support and co-creation support.

Batch 2 Selected Startups (alphabetical order)

Be Bridge Co., Ltd. (Japan)

http://www.bebridge.com

Providing solutions that utilize the xR (AR / VR / MR) platforms

Bergen Carbon Solutions (Sweden)

https://bergencarbonsolutions.com

Manufacturing and provision of carbon nanofiber (CNF)

Carbon Clean Solutions (UK)

http://www.carbonclean.com

Carbon dioxide (CO2) separation technology for industrial and gas processing applications

Dreamwaves (Austria)

https://www.dreamwaves.io

Development of an audio navigation app

FlaVR Labs (USA)

http://www.flavrlabs.com

Development of digital taste

Leakmited (France)

http://www.leakmited.com/

Locating leaking pipes using AI and satellite imagery

Scenery Scent Co., Ltd. (Japan)

https://www.sceneryscent.com

Producing scent spaces that create a "memory" of dreams and/or excitement

Serendious Co., Ltd. (Japan)

https://www.serendious.com/

Providing "SERENDIOUS", a matching service between artists/creators and exhibition/sales spaces

Batch 2 Program Participating Company Partner List

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Kintetsu Group Holdings, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Resona Holdings Co., Ltd.

Obayashi Corporation

Dentsu Inc.

Kubota Co., Ltd.

Takenaka Corporation

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Program schedule

Program period: July 21, 2021 (Tuesday) - November 10, 2021 (Wednesday) JST

(Tuesday) - (Wednesday) JST Batch 2 EXPO (Achievement presentation): Wednesday, November 10, 2021 JST

* If you would like to participate in the results presentation, please contact Haruka Ichikawa .

About the Accelerator Program of Plug and Play Japan

The program is aimed at creating new innovation in nine areas (IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, Health, Smart Cities, New Materials, Energy) by connecting Plug and Play Japan's corporate partners with domestic and overseas startup companies. Through this program, corporate partners will be able to match with domestic and overseas startups that can add value and accelerate their internal innovation. Also, startups have the opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of major companies. At the end of the program, the "Summit" will be held to announce the results. In addition to being able to obtain the latest information on innovation that cannot be obtained in Japan alone, this program provides unique opportunities that transcend industry boundaries.

About Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan was established in 2017 as a subsidiary of Plug and Play, the Global Innovation Platform. Our major strength is to provide "Consortium-type Programs", "Global-level Accelerator Programs", and support startups through "Venture Capital Investment".

By working closely with 40+ official corporate partners, Plug and Play Japan supports Japanese and international startups to scale their businesses and to enhance collaboration with industry-leading corporations.

Company Overview

Company: Plug and Play Japan KK

Founded: 2017/7/14

Address: Shibuya Center Place 3F 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Phillip Vicent

URL: http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Contact Information: Haruka Ichikawa

Plug and Play Japan KK

TEL: +81-80-4495-9319

MAIL: [email protected]

