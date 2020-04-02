Plug and Play Partners with Sanofi as Anchor Partner for Innovation Platform

KYOTO, Japan, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Japan KK (Based in Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO: Phillip Vincent, hereinafter Plug and Play Japan) announces their partnership with the consumer healthcare business unit of Sanofi as an Anchor Partner in their Hardtech & Health program in Kyoto.

Plug and Play is a world-class global venture capital/accelerator that partners with leading companies to support startups with innovative technologies and ideas.

The consumer healthcare business unit of Sanofi is one of Plug and Play's global partners.

Sanofi partnered with Plug and Play on the first digital health innovation hub in Europe, called Startup Creasphere, based in Munich. Sanofi also has projects with Plug and Play in Singapore, Brazil, and the United States.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

The Global Consumer Healthcare Business Unit had sales of €4.7 bn in 2019. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare is one of the top three organizations in the Consumer Healthcare market and provides consumer centric, innovative self-care solutions that are mainly tailored to four global categories: Cough & Cold and Allergy, Pain, Digestive Health and Nutritional Health.

In the Sanofi Group, SSP.Co.Ltd.(SSP) has been a part of the Consumer Healthcare business since 2017. SSP has specialized in over-the-counter (OTC) and healthcare products that meet various health needs for over 250 years since 1765.

Sanofi supports people as a health journey partner under the slogan "Empowering Life."

For more information about Sanofi KK, please see http://www.sanofi.co.jp

About Plug and Play Japan Program

Plug and Play Japan has selected 94 startups for the Winter/Spring 2020 Batch acceleration program with 36 partner companies, which started in December 2019 and ends in March 2020. We carry out various activities such as matching sessions and events during the program. The next program, "Summer / Fall 2020 Batch" will be implemented from June 2020.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is an innovation platform that connects the most innovative startups with the largest corporations in the world. Plug and Play is a world-class global venture capital/accelerator that partners with leading companies to support startups with innovative technologies and ideas. It carries out over 60 acceleration programs annually, providing more than 400+ companies with solutions to drive innovations. In addition, we have accelerated 2,000+ startups since inception in 2006. Plug and Play supported more than 500 startups in its US Headquarters and 1,450 startups around the world. Currently, Plug and Play is active in 16 countries with more than 30 bases. Plug and Play established its Japanese branch in July 2017, with its Tokyo-office.

Corporate overview

Name Plug and Play Japan KK Address 〒150-0043 Shibuya Dogenzaka Tokyu building 1F, 1-8-10, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Representative Phillip Vincent URL http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/ Establishment July 14th, 2017

[ Inquiry regarding this Press Release]

Plug and Play Japan KK

The person in charge: Fujimoto

TEL: 080-1326-9802 / Mail : [email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://plugandplaytechcenter.com

