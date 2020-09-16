Plug and Play's Fintech Europe Program Announces Startups Selected for Batch 6

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Europe, Plug and Play's fintech-focused innovation platform based out of Frankfurt, Germany, announced today the eight startups selected for its sixth batch. The platform has grown its partner base to 13 Financial Institutions since its inception in May 2018. Together with Deutsche Bank, TechQuartier, BNP Paribas, Nets Group, Nexi, UniCredit, Aareal Bank, Abanca, Danske Bank, DZ Bank, Elo, UBI Banca, and Raiffeisen Bank International, the program seeks to support innovation in the world of Financial Services.

After screening applications from all over the world and intensive weeks of reviewing preselected startups with the partners, the final group of eight companies have been accepted into Fintech Europe. The program aims at facilitating pilots, POCs, and business development opportunities for the participating startups and financial institutions.

"Even though COVID-19 has brought uncertainty to the market, it has also given way to a wide range of opportunities. Embracing innovation in finance is now more important than ever," says Fernando Zornig, Program Director of Plug and Play's Fintech Europe program. "We are seeing a lot of changes in Europe and I am confident that these solutions will help our corporate partners adapt to these changes faster."

Throughout the duration of the program, startups will be introduced to Plug and Play's corporate partners and will have the chance to execute pilot projects and investment opportunities with these companies. There is no cost for the startups to be in the program and they will remain part of the ecosystem even after graduation.

The eight companies are as follows:

ABAKA - ABAKA is a cutting-edge enterprise platform powered by Artificial Intelligence enabling financial institutions to power outstanding digital retirement & savings solutions.

CARTO - CARTO is a spatial analysis platform that enables users to leverage data to optimize their business for use cases such as risk management, behavioral marketing and data monetization.

Delio - Delio places highly configurable, white-labelled technology in the hands of the world's most respected financial institutions to create, scale and streamline their end-to-end private investment propositions.

Envio Systems - Envio develops cloud-based building technologies to affordably transform any existing commercial buildings into smart ones, regardless of its size, age, and infrastructure.

Moxtra - The Moxtra OneStop Platform: Powering OneStop Client Interaction Management apps to manage clients and teams from anywhere and maintain business continuity with customers. A hub for your organization and clients to stay in continuous connection and complete business on-demand — under your brand.

SESAMm - SESAMm is an innovative FinTech company specializing in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence for Asset Management. It builds analytics and investment signals based on 250,000 textual data sources worldwide using Natural Language Processing and specifically emotions analysis.

Subaio - Subaio is a white label subscription management service for banks. The company identifies recurring payments, makes it possible to cancel unwanted subscriptions and notifies the customers about any changes. All from within the bank's own environment.

Vizolution - Vizolution is a CX tech platform that helps enterprises transform complex customer journeys, by replicating the qualities of face-to-face interactions remotely in their digital channels.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since our inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup Protected ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com .

