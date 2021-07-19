Pluribus Technologies Inc acquires POWR Inc.

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Inc. ("Pluribus") announced today the completion of the acquisition of POWR Inc. ("POWR") in San Francisco, CA.

POWR offers a suite of 60+ affordable, easy-to-use, and customizable apps to facilitate lead collection and on-page conversion rate optimization. Pluribus' acquisition of POWR brings with it an exciting opportunity to accelerate the delivery of improved and simplified solutions to help eCommerce businesses of all sizes grow online and turn more website visitors into customers.

Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus states, "POWR represents our first acquisition in the rapidly growing ecommerce space. This gives us the ability to target the small to medium-sized enterprise market and we are excited to take their website optimization applications to the customers of other portfolio companies in the Pluribus group."

POWR was founded in 2014 by Josh May and Ben Ross to address the specific needs of non-technical businesses owners who wanted to manage their websites easily and affordably, without a developer. Servicing 100s of website platforms, POWR apps have been installed over 12,000,000 times by eCommerce businesses and web design agencies of all sizes to help convert more website visitors into customers.

"I'm delighted to have POWR join the Pluribus portfolio. Their vision will allow us to continue on our exciting growth trajectory." said Josh May, CEO of POWR Inc. "We're very much looking forward to a future of innovating on our platform and continuing in our mission to help businesses of all sizes achieve their goals online."

About POWR Inc.

POWR is one of the web's leading platforms that helps eCommerce businesses turn website visitors into customers. With 60+ solutions that are easy-to-use, customizable, and affordable, businesses can accelerate their growth by optimizing lead collection and conversions on their website. Trusted on over 12 million websites worldwide, including Allbirds, Acer, Staples, Estée Lauder, Airbus, Chick-fil-A, and CROCS USA. POWR is headquartered in San Francisco and has a global team. For more information, please visit www.powr.io .

About Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Pluribus Technologies (named from the Latin term meaning "from many, becomes one") was founded in 2018 with the goal of consolidating the smaller players in the B2B software industry. Pluribus helps entrepreneurs exit their businesses by providing them with a liquidity event when they are seeking a succession plan. The management team of former owner-operators builds upon the legacy created with loyal customers and employees, taking businesses to the next level of success. For additional information, visit www.pluribustechnologies.com

