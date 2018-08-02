Plurilock Surpasses $1M Revenue, Launches SaaS Products to Meet Demand for Behavioral-Biometric Security

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plurilock Security Solutions ("Plurilock"), provider of behavioral-biometric cybersecurity tools, today announced a new SaaS version of its cybersecurity suite. The company also announced added dedicated product for user behavior analytics (UBA) use cases, noting that high demand has enabled it to surpass $1 million in revenue in just 12 months.

Plurilock's new UBA offering complements its existing endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology, while the new SaaS-based products bring patented capabilities from its on-premise BioTracker product into the cloud. Plurilock will use these to serve government, finance, and other regulated industries facing ever-more sophisticated threats.

The new products include Plurilock Aware, which provides real-time endpoint visibility and human telemetry for UBA, and Plurilock Defend, which provides continuous, invisible EDR to defend against identity threats.

Aware integrates seamlessly with existing systems and monitors users' behavior to identify anomalies and provide identity risk scores for logging, attribution, or action. Defend provides what is presently the only continuous, invisible EDR solution for workplace identity threats, reducing response and remediation times from weeks or months to seconds.

"Governments and businesses are recognizing the need to go beyond single-point-in-time user validation to a real-time approach that continuously assures users' identities," said Plurilock CEO Ian Paterson. "We've refined our product offering to give customers the deployment flexibility that they need to meet a variety of requirements."

Plurilock's product suite uses behavioral biometrics and artificial intelligence to provide continuous, rather than login-based, authentication. This enables organizations to thwart insider threats, privileged access elevations, misused credentials, and other key vulnerabilities faster and more effectively than has previously been possible.

Like BioTracker, Plurilock Aware and Defend identify users as they work using unique patterns in their keystrokes and mouse movements. Identities and privileges are transparently validated in real-time, avoiding the interruptions that login-based authentication causes.

Plurilock's products can now be deployed silently and remotely either on-premise or via SaaS and can be configured to be entirely invisible to end-users. SaaS deployments can be on public or private clouds as required by customers.

Revenue Growth Drives Leadership Team Expansion

Fueled by $3 million in recent investment and rapid adoption, Plurilock has quickly reached the revenue million mark with an aggressive go-to-market strategy. To meet this demand, the company has added three new executives to spearhead momentum.

New Chief Financial Officer Roland Sartorius brings over 25 years of senior experience as former CFO of a Swiss private equity firm, an eight-year veteran of KPMG's Corporate Finance and Assurance division, and former CFO at Carmanah Technologies Corp and InfoSat Communications.

New Vice President of Worldwide Sales Darryl Athans brings over 20 years of senior experience as former director of global OEM sales at McAfee, having previously worked at CA Technologies acquisition Xceedium, Inc., at Credant Technologies, a Dell company, and at Verizon Business.

New Vice President of Engineering Jord Tanner brings over 25 years of experience in hardware and software development as a former key figure at Terapeak, where he scaled an award-winning SaaS analytics solution to hundreds of thousands of accounts before the company's 2017 acquisition by eBay.

"Our new team members bring expertise that will help us continue to improve our customer and end-user experiences," said Paterson. "Together with our global partners, ongoing product development, and revenue growth, we've built the momentum needed to accelerate our worldwide market expansion."

