Plus Products To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com On January 9th

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the "Company" or "PLUS"), a leading cannabis branded products company in the California, today announced that Jake Heimark, CEO and Co-Founder, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 9th.

DATE: Thursday, January 9th

TIME: 1:30pm Eastern

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/s6has5g

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Revenues grew 38% year-over-year to $3.5 million in Q3 2019, up from $2.6 million in Q3 2018

in Q3 2019, up from in Q3 2018 Launched nation-wide 100% hemp CBD edible line in Q3 2019, available at PlusProducts.com

Launched edibles products into Nevada's adult-use cannabis market in Q4 2019

adult-use cannabis market in Q4 2019 Added E-commerce senior executive, Jill Braff , to Board of Directors, bolstering digital sales and marketing expertise

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and has 80 employees.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The financial information included in this press release is not required for any regulatory purpose and is, therefore, provided solely for additional investor guidance. Where possible the information has been constructed by management from available unaudited interim financial information.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a "forward-looking statement"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company's investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company's products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

