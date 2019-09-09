Plus Products To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com On September 12th

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (PLPRF) (the "Company" or "PLUS"), a leading cannabis branded products company in the U.S., today announced that Jake Heimark, CEO and Board Member, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 12th.

DATE: Thursday, September 12th

TIME: 1:30PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0912CannabisVICAgenda

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Plus Products announces New York City launch event on Tuesday, September 17 th 2019.

launch event on 2019. Revenues climbed to $3.6 million in Q2 2019, representing a 125% year-over-year growth over Q2 2018.

in Q2 2019, representing a 125% year-over-year growth over Q2 2018. Launched PLUS Mints, the Company's second product line in California .

. Announced expansion into Nevada through a definitive agreement to partner with TapRoot Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company operating cultivation and manufacturing facilities. The Company expects to market its top selling gummies in Nevada dispensaries in the second half of 2019.

through a definitive agreement to partner with TapRoot Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company operating cultivation and manufacturing facilities. The Company expects to market its top selling gummies in dispensaries in the second half of 2019. Appointed Marc Seguin , former president and CMO of Popchips, as Chief Revenue Officer, and Jon Paul , a veteran senior corporate finance executive and certified public accountant, as Chief Financial Officer.

Availability

PLUS cannabis infused edibles are available at over 300 licensed retailers across the state of California and the company has a pipeline of new product innovations that it will continue to rollout under the new streamlined and easy to understand design. PLUS edibles will also be available at licensed retailers in Nevada during the second half of 2019.

About PLUS

PLUS Products is a California edibles company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. The PLUS Gummies and PLUS Mints are manufactured at PLUS's own factory in Adelanto, CA, with strict internal and external testing to ensure accurate consistent dosage. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The financial information included in this press release is not required for any regulatory purpose and is, therefore, provided solely for additional investor guidance. Where possible the information has been constructed by management from available unaudited interim financial information.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a "forward-looking statement"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the Company's investments in building out its operational platform (including the option to acquire the Company's largest supplier), and the extent to which (if at all) such investments (and such option) is able to support the scaling of the Company and the expansion of the Company's in-house cannabis extraction capabilities, the improvement of the Company's quality control and the provision to the Company of additional capacity to expand; and (ii) the Company's implementation of initiatives to drive the Company's strategic growth plan, including the ramping up of distribution of the new PLUS Mints line into new dispensaries in California, initiating sales of the Company's gummies in Nevada (supported by a sales and marketing campaign in both states) and the exploration of new potential SKUs and the extent to which the implementation of such initiatives will achieve such a strategic growth plan and the Company's ability to achieve such implementation.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company's investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company's products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

