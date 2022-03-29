Plus Relocation Grows Business Development Team

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation is thrilled to announce the addition of a new Business Development Director as it continues its strategic growth in the global mobility industry.

Marianne Rabold joins Plus with more than a decade of global mobility experience and will focus on supporting corporations based in the Western U.S. She previously spent time in business development roles within the temporary housing and destination services sectors, most recently serving as the vice president of global business development for Going-there Global Destination Services.

Director of Business Development Marianne Rabold Plus Relocation

"I'm very excited to join the Plus team," Rabold said. "I know Plus has a great reputation within the industry, and I look forward to working with new clients in innovative ways."

Vice President of Business Development, Ron Labin, said the addition of Rabold to the team provides an experienced business partner for mobility, HR, and procurement professionals.

"Marianne's top strengths are in the area of 'execution.' That means she'll be a valuable resource for corporations and HR leaders to help them get things accomplished like advancing workforce and company goals," Labin said. "I'm excited to see her forge new partnerships and help clients move forward in innovative ways."

Plus Chief Executive Officer, Susan Benevides, added that Rabold is the "right hire at the right time" as the company continues its strategic growth.

"We're a growing business, and to keep that momentum, we need the right Business Development representatives in the right places," Benevides said. "Marianne is a seasoned pro, and she's going to bring tremendous value to business contacts in the Western U.S. It's a great addition to our Plus family."

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

