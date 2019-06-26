Plus Relocation Recognizes Deserving Partners with Annual Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation is proud to announce today the recipients of the second annual Plus Partner Awards, which recognize the great work done all year by members of Plus's global supply chain.

Awards were given out in five categories that highlight how these partners reflect Plus's culture, as well as go beyond day-to-day expectations to meet the needs of Plus clients and relocating employees. Nominations were made by Plus employees, and winners were selected by the Plus global supply chain team and company executives.

"The Plus Partner Awards are all about celebrating the great partnerships we have with so many amazing companies," said Tracey Gatlin, Plus senior vice president of global services and supply chain. "This year's winners are truly deserving of this recognition. They're wonderful partners to work with."

In Their Shoes Award: Furnished Quarters

This award recognizes a supplier partner that truly understands the ups and downs of the relocation journey. They take an empathetic approach not just with the relocating employee, but with his or her entire family. They're there every step of the way.

Furnished Quarters, a global provider of furnished corporate apartments, earned this award by always putting relocating employees first. If a problem ever arises, their owner personally calls the relocating employee, takes the time to listen fully, then makes sure the situation is 100% resolved. This mentality trickles down through the whole company — and makes Furnished Quarters a truly empathetic and caring partner.

Employee Experience Award: The Right Move Group

Many companies provide great service during individual touchpoints with a user. But providing a great experience involves going beyond those touchpoints and looking at the entire company-user relationship holistically. This award recognizes a supplier partner that takes a comprehensive approach to providing a great experience throughout the entire relocation journey.

The Right Move Group, which provides a host of destination services across the world, was the right choice for this award. From working on apartment searches to supporting VIPs in their relocations and everything in between, The Right Move Group consistently puts smiles on the faces of those they help. They get what a great experience is all about.

Innovation Award: Go Group

This award recognizes a supplier partner that has taken an idea and turned it into a solution that meets the needs of Plus and its clients. They embrace innovation as a company — it's part of their DNA.

Go Group, which provides specialized global shipping and storage options, is always ready to innovate. In helping Plus better provide small shipment solutions, Go Group's willingness to think outside the box has been invaluable. They don't hesitate to offer flexible choices and last-minute service, which gives relocating employees a better range of options when it comes to moving their belongings. Like Plus, Go Group is a true innovator in their industry.

Plus Values Award: Auto Relocation Plus

Everything Plus does is based on its six core values: Radical Integrity, Aggressive Collaboration, Unwavering Commitment, No Excuses Accountability, Servant Leadership and Outrageous Results. This award recognizes a supplier partner that mirrors these values through their service, corporate philosophy and character.

Auto Relocation Plus and Plus Relocation share more than similar names — the two companies also share many of the same values. Like Plus Relocation, Auto Relocation Plus is family owned and operated, with a corporate culture that is warm, welcoming and committed to world-class service. Their values never waver, and this makes Auto Relocation Plus a truly valuable partner.

Deliver Delight Award: Dwellworks

Plus's mission is to deliver delight to everyone it serves. This means not just providing good service, but offering a truly positive end-to-end experience to clients, partners and employees. The Deliver Delight Award is the highest achievement by a Plus partner. It recognizes a company that combines elements from all the other award categories and delivers a genuinely delightful experience.

Full-scale destination services provider Dwellworks is the very deserving recipient of the 2019 Deliver Delight Award. Plus and Dwellworks have a long history together, with the partnership evolving organically over the years. The trust Plus has in Dwellworks is so strong that they have given several presentations to Plus clients and even prospective clients. This isn't your typical company-vendor relationship — Plus and Dwellworks are true partners, with a shared commitment to delivering delight.

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.

