Plus-Size Clothing Brand Ellos Launches "National Lagom Day"

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Swedish plus-size clothing brand Ellos celebrates the brand's heritage and culture by launching "National Lagom Day" in the U.S. Lagom, the Swedish word meaning "just the right amount," finds harmony in bypassing perfection and achieving comfort through balance. Fully embracing Lagom, Ellos launches this holiday to celebrate what it means to have the right amount of balance in your everyday life.

"Life is about finding your happy medium. The message of 'lagom' is to discover peace in the simple things—a mantra that we have adopted at Ellos," Anne Stephenson, Senior Vice President of Ellos, said. "In our modern efforts to beat deadlines and maximize schedules, we often forget to remain centered. The Ellos woman lives a full life, so we created this holiday as a reminder to always keep peace and balance at the forefront of our demanding lives."

Ellos clothing mimics the principles of lagom; balancing cozy sweaters with leather jackets that feature just the right amount of detail. Embodying Scandinavian cultural values, the collection is the perfect fusion of American flair merged with Ellos's strong Swedish design roots.

Ellos invites you to join the celebration of this holiday and to commemorate the day by finding balance and harmony that adapts to your lifestyle. With National Lagom Day, Ellos challenges you to make an effort to truly live the lagom lifestyle by forgetting about all the excess that life brings and finding peace in all things.

ABOUT ELLOS:

Founded in Sweden, in 1947, Ellos is Scandinavia's leading online department store—geared towards the modern, multifaceted woman. In celebration of every woman, Ellos has tirelessly created timeless classics with an updated flair for the fashionable woman on the go.

After solidifying its place in the Scandinavian fashion market Ellos brought its sensible yet savvy design aesthetic to the United States in 2016. Offering versatile separates, with a high-end appeal at practical pricing, Ellos has broken new ground in the plus-friendly fashion world.

Continuing to remain an innovator in the fashion sphere, Ellos designs each piece with their client at the forefront; fusing fashion and functionality to adapt to today's woman.

