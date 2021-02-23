Plus3 IT Systems Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification from British Standards Institution (BSI). In meeting this international standard for quality, Plus3 IT has successfully demonstrated commitment to providing its customers with the highest caliber of products and services, meeting regulatory and customer requirements, and focusing on continuous improvement of its Quality Management System (QMS).

"Upon launch of the project to prepare for certification, I was encouraged to discover Plus3 IT had already established so many of the critical elements necessary for a successful QMS," said Amana Katora, Corporate Communication and Compliance Lead. "It made our goal for certification easier and more meaningful, knowing the focus on quality was already a central value driving the business and our growth."

Plus3 IT underwent auditing by BSI, an independent third party, late last year to prove its commitment to this standard. Preparation for the audit involved documenting and formalizing the processes by which it recruits, maintains, and staffs the highest quality candidates on government contracts. The certification assures customers of a company's establishment of, and adherence to, a continued commitment to quality products and services.

Founded in 2015, Plus3 IT has held its essential principles, including a focus on customer success and employing "Best of Breed Talent," at the forefront of its strategic and corporate growth decisions. "The certification is an independent affirmation of the quality of service—delivered by highly qualified and cleared staff—that is at the core of our business," said Jeffrey Coleman, Plus3 IT Human Resources Director. Having achieved this certification, Plus3 IT must continually assess business risk, commit to continuous improvement, and evolve its QMS to maintain certification and continue to instill confidence to its customers and industry partners.

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

Visit our website: https://www.plus3it.com

Follow Plus3 IT news on LinkedIn , Facebook , and @Plus3IT on Twitter.

For Contract inquiries: [email protected]

For general inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Plus3 IT Systems

Related Links

http://www.plus3it.com

