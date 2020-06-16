Plus3 IT Systems Named A Top Workplace For The Second Year In A Row By The Washington Post

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) has been named one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. This year's list honors more than 200 companies including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses. Selection is based solely on employee feedback, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, employee satisfaction and growth potential, and company values.

"Now in its seventh year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."

"As we approach our five year anniversary, Plus3 IT has made great strides in maturity of our processes and corporate mission. The consistent positive feedback from our staff that resulted in this award is a testament to our success as a company. That we have achieved this honor two years in a row evidences our commitment to providing a unique and stimulating culture backed by our strong corporate identity," said Plus3 IT VP, Corporate Operations, Jeanine Callahan.

The full list along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14 and will be available on The Post's site. The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.

Plus3 IT is a privately owned small business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through the delivery of cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, DevSecOps, and consulting services. Plus3 IT has proven and documented success supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), and Federal customers in all things related to cloud.

