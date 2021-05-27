PlushBeds Wins Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Awards for "Best Mattress Topper"

PlushBeds Handmade Natural Wool Topper is designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter

PlushBeds Handmade Natural Wool Topper was singled out among other wool toppers for its soft pillow-top comfort, sustainability, and natural temperature-regulating properties.

Natural wool has a dense, plush texture that springs back night after night. Unlike synthetic fillers, wool wicks away humidity and maintains a "just right" temperature all night long. For added breathability, this topper is covered in a cooling organic cotton cover.

Evaluators "were wowed" by the topper's materials, and testers noted that it alleviated back pain as well. "It was like a body hug," one Good Housekeeping tester explained.

"Many Americans don't get enough pressure relief from their mattress," commented Michael Hughes, CEO of PlushBeds. "Often, they also toss and turn because their sleep surface is made from synthetic materials that trap heat and moisture. This luxurious topper solves both issues, naturally."

PlushBeds Handmade Natural Wool Topper is crafted in the USA from cruelty-free natural, virgin wool, and GOTS-certified organic cotton. It is free from harmful chemicals and naturally inhibits allergens, so even the most sensitive sleepers can enjoy the comfort of all-natural wool bedding.

To learn more about the PlushBeds Handmade Natural Wool Topper, visit: https://www.plushbeds.com/products/plushbeds-natural-luxury-handmade-wool-topper

ABOUT PLUSHBEDS

PlushBeds is known for crafting the finest organic, natural, and certified pure mattresses and toppers made in the USA.

PlushBeds mattresses and toppers are GOLS, GOTS, OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 and GREENGUARD Gold certified, a purity status exclusive to fewer than 1% of mattresses. Each is designed and handmade in California at the company's dually-certified organic mattress factory — one of only a handful in the USA.

PlushBeds' commitment to excellence in craftsmanship and sustainability has driven the private company's rapid growth from a pioneer in natural latex bedding to America's largest vertically integrated manufacturer and online retailer of organic mattresses and toppers.

PLUSHBEDS MEMORIAL DAY SALE is now live. Enjoy $1,250 off all bedroom mattresses + receive a free plush luxury sheet set + free mattress protector with purchase (up to a $300 value). Also, enjoy 25% off all toppers, pillows & bedding at https://www.plushbeds.com/

Shipping is free throughout the contiguous USA. All bedroom mattresses are backed by a 100-night sleep trial, and a 25-year warranty.

SOURCE PlushBeds

