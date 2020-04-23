PlushCare is the First Virtual Care Company to Offer Free Nationwide Antibody Testing Appointments for In-Network Patients Amid COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlushCare , the leading virtual health platform, today announces that they will be the FIRST telehealth platform to offer nationwide access to antibody testing amid COVID-19. The antibody test will determine if a patient has previously been infected with the COVID-19 virus, and can also potentially predict immunity to the virus going forward. PlushCare accepts most major insurance plans and is offering free appointments and COVID-19 antibody testing for their in-network patients.

To get a test, simply book a virtual appointment with a PlushCare doctor via the app and upon receiving a doctor's order, users will be able to gain access to the antibody test at a local Quest Diagnostics Service Center . For safety concerns, all patients must be symptom-free for a minimum of 10 days to qualify for the test and will have their temperature checked upon arrival. Results can take as little as 24 hours.

"At PlushCare, we are consistently working to provide our patients with the most up-to date services possible, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. James Wantuck, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of PlushCare. "We pride ourselves that this new blood test that PlushCare is offering is highly accurate and will be another step forward to fight this virus and reopen the country."

As news of COVID-19 is rapidly changing on a daily basis, PlushCare is helping to pioneer and push forward antibody testing with the hope of benefiting patients on a national level by helping to determine the presence of IgG antibodies. IgG antibodies in the blood are produced by the body in response to SARS-CoV-2 virus. The importance of these results will help to determine the next stages of the virus for the United States as it relates to state re-openings and when that process should take place.

For more information on PlushCare, please visit plushcare.com/covid19-antibody-testing/

About PlushCare:

PlushCare is a leading virtual health platform that offers primary healthcare and virtual doctor's visits to patients in all 50 U.S. states. With over 225,000 users and counting, patients are connected to the best physicians from the top 50 medical institutions in the country via desktop or mobile devices. PlushCare accepts most major insurance plans, and patients have access to quality primary care consultations and can get diagnosed, treated, prescribed medication or have lab testing. The unique combination of world-class doctors, on-demand lab testing, affordable pricing, and same-day appointments with the patient's choice of provider, makes PlushCare the best-in-class platform for virtual health. Treating over 3,500 medical conditions, PlushCare strives to make patient's healthcare experience with doctors stress-free and is available on the PlushCare mobile app for iOS and Android or via PlushCare.com.

