Plywood Market to grow by USD 11.27 Bn between 2020 and 2025 |Emergence of Resilient Structures to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Plywood Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

Factors such as increasing residential and commercial construction activities, increasing consumption of softwood in furniture manufacturing, and the emergence of resilient structures will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as moisture and humidity concerns may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The plywood market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Plywood Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Plywood Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Type

Hardwood



Softwood

Plywood Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

68% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for plywood in the region. This report provides estimations of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the plywood market size.

Plywood Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Some of the major vendors of the plywood market include AS Latvijas Finieris, Boise Cascade Co., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Greenply Industries Ltd., Hefei Sinoply Wood Co. Ltd., METSA GROUP, PotlatchDeltic Corp., SVEZA, Uniply Industries Ltd., and UPM-Kymmene Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

Plywood Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist plywood market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plywood market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plywood market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plywood market vendors

Plywood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AS Latvijas Finieris, Boise Cascade Co., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Greenply Industries Ltd., Hefei Sinoply Wood Co. Ltd., METSA GROUP, PotlatchDeltic Corp., SVEZA, Uniply Industries Ltd., and UPM-Kymmene Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

