Plywood Market to record USD 11.27 Bn incremental growth; AS Latvijas Finieris, Boise Cascade Co., and Georgia-Pacific LLC emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The plywood market is segmented into two categories based on the wood type (hardwood and softwood) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The market size is expected to increase by USD 11.27 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Understand the scope of the full report. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plywood Market 2021-2025

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Plywood Market as a part of the global building products market covering companies engaged in the production of building components such as windows and doors, flooring; ceiling and wall fixtures, roofing and gutter materials, insulation materials, cabinets, plumbing fixtures, and home improvement products and equipment. The parent market is driven by factors such as the growth of the construction sector and increasing consumer preference toward the premium and entry-to-luxury segments in the residential sector.

Vendor Insights

The plywood market is fragmented with the presence of several players occupying the competitive landscape. The market is not dominated by global players. Large vendors are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolios and boost their market shares. Other vendors hold a significant share in the market. The increasing demand for innovation and better services is creating entry barriers for new players.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the plywood market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Request Sample Report Here

Product Insights and News

AS Latvijas Finieris: The company offers plywood that is made of Riga wood which has a rough wire mesh pattern and can be used for many different floor paneling purposes, interior cladding, windows, doors, and exterior construction, under the brand name of Latvijas Finieris.

The company offers plywood that is made of wood which has a rough wire mesh pattern and can be used for many different floor paneling purposes, interior cladding, windows, doors, and exterior construction, under the brand name of Latvijas Finieris. Boise Cascade Co.: The company offers a wide range of plywood that includes softwood construction plywood, concrete forming plywood, sanded plywood, and hardwood plywood which are used for domestic and industrial purposes, under the brand name of Boise Cascade.

The company offers a wide range of plywood that includes softwood construction plywood, concrete forming plywood, sanded plywood, and hardwood plywood which are used for domestic and industrial purposes, under the brand name of Boise Cascade. Georgia-Pacific LLC: The company offers plywood that is produced from sustainably managed forests and can be used in a wide array of applications that includes roof sheathing, wall sheathing, flooring, and many more areas, under the brand name of Georgia Pacific .

The company offers plywood that is produced from sustainably managed forests and can be used in a wide array of applications that includes roof sheathing, wall sheathing, flooring, and many more areas, under the brand name of . Greenply Industries Ltd.: The company offers plywood that is used for a wide range of applications, spanning from wardrobes and tables to shelves and cabins with a standard thickness of 40mm that ensures safe indoor air quality, under the brand names of Optima G, Ecotec, Green, Jansathi and many more.

The company offers plywood that is used for a wide range of applications, spanning from wardrobes and tables to shelves and cabins with a standard thickness of 40mm that ensures safe indoor air quality, under the brand names of Optima G, Ecotec, Green, Jansathi and many more. Hefei Sinoply Wood Co. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of plywood that includes film-faced plywood, commercial plywood, and fancy plywood which are used as face and back for many applications like cabinet, furniture, interior decoration, and high-grade packing, under the brand name of Sinoply.

Key Market Dynamics-

The increase in residential and commercial construction activities is one of the main drivers propelling expansion in the plywood market. The rising focus on infrastructural and real estate development in both developed and developing countries has resulted in an increase in the construction of new residences and office spaces. In addition, the rise in the number of multinational and global companies, as well as technology and business parks in developing countries has increased the demand for furniture. As a result of these factors, the global demand for plywood is expected to increase substantially in the coming years, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

Another element contributing to the growth of the plywood market share is the increasing consumption of softwood in furniture manufacturing. However, moisture and humidity concerns associated with plywood might reduce the growth potential in the market.

The plywood market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings and factors influencing the growth. Check Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Plywood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AS Latvijas Finieris, Boise Cascade Co., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Greenply Industries Ltd., Hefei Sinoply Wood Co. Ltd., METSA GROUP, PotlatchDeltic Corp., SVEZA, Uniply Industries Ltd., and UPM-Kymmene Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Wood type

Market segments

Comparison by Wood type

Hardwood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Softwood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Wood type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AS Latvijas Finieris

Boise Cascade Co.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Greenply Industries Ltd.

Hefei Sinoply Wood Co. Ltd.

METSA GROUP

PotlatchDeltic Corp.

SVEZA

Uniply Industries Ltd.

UPM-Kymmene Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio