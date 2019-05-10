Plywood Rated: Quadratec Academy Shows Jeep's Gladiator Not Just Vehicle Eye Candy

"The Jeep Gladiator is just starting to reach dealerships and there are a number of people out there wondering how its five-foot bed will do when hauling necessary construction items like plywood," said Quadratec Video Host Rob Jarrell. "People ask me all the time if the Gladiator is a real truck and the answer is 'absolutely.' So what better way to reinforce this concept than through one of our popular Quadratec Academy videos."

The new video discusses the proper way to prepare the Gladiator's bed, what measurements to take, as well as the correct tools needed to prevent potential damage or other safety issues. It can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAy_KLUqzcc, while information on the Gladiator can be found by visiting https://www.quadratec.com/vehicle/jeep-gladiator-jt-parts.

Quadratec Academy, a series of nearly two dozen instructional and informative videos, has amassed hundreds of thousands of views from Jeep owners across the globe on the company's YouTube channel found here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1gG0meT2AiZCjJsRQzFRkw.

About Quadratec, Inc.

Built on over 25 years of excellence, Quadratec, Inc. is more than just an industry leader in the aftermarket Jeep world. It is a dream-builder, problem solver and passionate advocate for all enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Quadratec delivers the very best parts and accessories that continue to provide Jeep owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. See more at www.quadratec.com.

Contact:

Matthew Konkle

1-610-701-3336

mattk@quadratec.com

SOURCE Quadratec

Related Links

http://www.quadratec.com

