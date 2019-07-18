Plyzer Technologies Inc. signs ISDIN as a new SAAS customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (PLYZ:OTCQB) - Plyzer Technologies Inc. ("The Company" or "Plyzer") is pleased to announce that ISDIN, an international pharmaceutical company specialized in matters related to skin, has signed on as a new client. ISDIN will be using Plyzer Intelligence business analytics platform to monitor its brands globally.

"ISDIN is a world class pharmaceutical company that produces leading edge and innovative products. Our team at Plyzer is pleased that we can offer innovative online strategies to ISDIN using our Artificial Intelligence driven solutions. We look forward to working with the team at ISDIN in helping them with their online marketing and sales strategies," said Luis Pallarès, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation.

Since its foundation 45 years ago, ISDIN works closely with healthcare professionals (doctors & pharmacists) to provide an innovative and effective dermatological product range. ISDIN operates in over 40 countries, with 14 subsidiaries and almost 1.000 employees.

About Plyzer

Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer Technologies has development offices in Toronto, Canada and Barcelona, Spain.

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.

For more information about:

Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com

Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com

Plyzer App: plyzer.com

Sales enquiries can be directed to:

In Europe: diego.hervas@plyzer.com

In North America: Alexi Chatzilias - alexi@plyzer.com

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of the Company. All forward-looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections.

SOURCE Plyzer Technologies Inc.