PM Capo, PM Dot, & 22Gz Team Up for Message-Heavy & Anthemic Hip-Hop /Rap Single 'Hot'

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmaker Family Records is proud to announce the release of PM Capo's new single "Hot," featuring PM Dot and 22Gz.

One of the most prominent emerging musical artists, PM Capo, is quickly set to make a name for himself in the music industry. The talented rapper presents his single, "Hot," featuring the biggest rising names PM Dot and 22Gz. The hip-hop/rap release delivers a groovy, nostalgic hip-hop production with explosive instrumentation, atmospheric vocals, and a powerful vocal performance driven by an infectious beat. The emotion-drenched flows adorn the instrumental that shines and sparkles at every turn with its basslines and melodic elements. This is precisely the kind of record that proves there is no doubt PM Capo is an artist to keep an eye on. "Hot" will capture anyone from the first note and will leave people wanting more. Their message-heavy lyricism and wordplay will take listeners on a musical journey. Moreover, their vocals contrast each other's seamlessly. "Hot" is a must-listen-to single as the artists are set to release more captivating music for years to come. The single is available on all digital streaming platforms.

PM Capo is an emerging hip-hop artist originating from Hartford, Connecticut, and with Jamaican roots. The talented musician is quickly making waves in the scene with his unparalleled sound and style. With a troublesome upbringing, PM Capo fought his way through obstacles to land on his feet and launch his musical career. Through his emotion-filled vocal performances, PM Capo radiates raw emotion through explosive instrumentation. Inspired by the likes of Kodak Black and Lil Durk, PM Capo strives to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. The Connecticut-based artist seeks to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and spread his message across the globe. Moreover, PM Capo will have listeners engulfed in the musical world he creates with his no-frills approach and realness. PM Capo is an artist to watch as he is set to cement himself in the music industry for years to come.

