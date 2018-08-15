PM Environmental Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer; Expands Role of National Manager of Site Investigation Services

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PM Environmental, Inc. (PM) announces the promotions of leadership staff to new and expanded roles within the company. PM has promoted Beth Sexton to Chief Operating Officer and Patricia Perry to Chief Financial Officer; Adam Patton, National Manager of Site Investigation Services, will take on additional duties in his current role.

PM Environmental, founded in 1992 by Peter Bosanic and Mike Kulka, has seen rapid development in the last five years, with a current YTD growth of 22%. Additionally, PM ranks as one of the top 20 environmental due diligence providers in the nation. Sexton and Perry are the first to fill the new executive roles at PM.

(Clockwise) Beth Sexton, Chief Operating Officer; Patricia Perry, Chief Financial Officer; Adam Patton, National Manager - Site Investigation Services

"This is truly an exciting time for PM Environmental, and we have chartered a continued path for hiring from within, creating an ability for all of our staff to grow their careers," said Mikel Kulka, Founder and CEO of PM Environmental.

Sexton, who has been with PM for more than 15 years, previously managed all aspects of PM's 3,000 to 4,000 annual transactional due diligence projects as the National Manager for Due Diligence Services. She has served a variety of clients including financial institutions and borrowers, retail chains, industrial conglomerates and real estate developers. In her new role as COO, Sexton will focus on operations, best management practices across all departments within PM, and strategic planning initiatives.

"I am excited to take on this new role and help PM to continue to grow in its target marketplace for years to come," said Sexton.

Perry has been with PM for the last five years, having previously spent 20 years as a financial executive for a large, national consulting firm, working out of PM's Mid-South region. In her prior role as Controller, she oversaw all aspects of cost accounting, including analyzing cost records, and monitored and maintained PM's General Ledger accounts. As CFO, Perry will oversee PM's long-term and short-term strategic planning, as well as manage and report on company financials and risk.

"I look forward to working closely with Beth Sexton in our new roles, and on matters that relate to budget management, cost benefits and steering the firm into the future," said Perry.

Patton has been serving clients nationally since 2001. Since filling the role of National Manager of Site Investigation Services in 2012, he has managed hundreds of Phase II Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs) and multiple United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) Site Assessments for municipal clients, commercial and industrial clients, developers, governmental agencies, retailers, and corporations. His expanded responsibilities will include the continuous improvement of technical processes and operations across PM, and the identification of the next generation of leadership in the departments he oversees.

"From assessing emerging contaminants, to staying ahead of evolving standards and implementing more efficient sampling or remediation techniques, it's about focusing our team forward to ensure that PM is always able to service the client's specific needs," said Patton.

About PM Environmental

PM Environmental, Inc. was incorporated in 1992, and is a full service environmental consulting firm with offices throughout the United States. PM is ranked #1 in Michigan and has nationally ranked in the top 20 environmental consulting and engineering services company by EDR ScoreKeeper™ over the last five years. PM's services include Risk Reviews, Transaction Screens, Phase I & II Environmental Site Assessments, Property Condition Assessments, Brownfield Redevelopment, Site Remediation, Environmental Compliance Audits, Industrial Hygiene, Underground Storage Tank Management, and more.

