PM Hotel Group Drives Record RevPAR Index Growth

Joe Del Guidice has been promoted to Senior Vice President , Hotel Operations. In this newly expanded role, he will be responsible for providing strategic direction and optimizing results across all of PM Hotel Group's hotels, including the growing lifestyle and luxury portfolio.

"Energized by cross-departmental collaboration and intent on curating experiential programming and partnerships that build preference and profitability, Joe's proven ability to maximize value for owners while delivering exceptional guest experiences is unparalleled," said Joseph Bojanowski, President + CEO of PM Hotel Group.

A career hotelier, Joe has more than 25 years of expertise across all chain scales with both independent properties and leading brands in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Wyndham, and InterContinental families. Prior to joining PM Hotel Group in 2017, Joe had been president of GF Hotels & Resorts, a hotel ownership and management company with more than 85 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts.

Mark A. Dombkoski joins as Senior Corporate Director, Restaurants + Bars. He brings more than 25 years of experience working with some of the country's most notable and successful hospitality groups including Starr Restaurants and Cornerstone Restaurant Group. A highly skilled operational leader, Mark has a proven record overseeing diverse concepts and large teams, as well as driving the development and launch of new concepts all while maintaining high-level operating standards and ensuring uncompromising quality.

"Joe and Mark both bring extensive hospitality experience. Their combined focus on collaboration and proven ability to drive bottom line results while executing curated experiential programming will continue to drive growth across our lifestyle and luxury hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars," said Bojanowski.

PM Hotel Group develops and delivers memorable guest experiences and is committed to travelers' health and wellness developing their signature program, Peace of Mind by PM Hotel Group to enhance guest confidence during this time when circumstances require greater vigilance to cleanliness and safety. At PM Hotel Group, the team is passionate about the art of hospitality, now more than ever.

ABOUT PM HOTEL GROUP

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $3 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests, and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Diamond Haber

[email protected]

301.957.0012 | mobile

SOURCE PM Hotel Group

Related Links

pmhotelgroup.com

