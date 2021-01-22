PM Hotel Group Hotels Light the Night Amber to Support National Covid Memorial

"Every American has been impacted by the pandemic. Honoring the lost family, friends, team members and neighbors is part of who we are as a company. By working together to support this campaign, our hotels became part of something bigger," said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. "It's important to remember the impact we can have when we band together to promote issues that affect each of us and our communities."

In addition to glowing amber, each hotel shared the moment with guests. At the Hilton Baltimore|BWI hotel guests were invited to participate by lighting a candle or ringing a hotel bell during the evening vigil.

PM Hotel Group develops and delivers memorable guest experiences and is committed to travelers' health and wellness. We are committed to ensuring Peace of Mind and have created our signature program Peace of Mind by PM Hotel Group to enhance guest confidence during this time when circumstances require greater vigilance to cleanliness and safety. At PM Hotel Group, our team is passionate about the art of hospitality, now more than ever.

