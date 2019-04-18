PM Hotel Group Selected to Manage New TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Austin, Texas

CHEVY CHASE, Md., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PM Hotel Group, one of the industry's leading hotel management companies, has been selected to operate the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Austin, Texas. This new hotel represents the first TownePlace by Marriott property in the PM Hotel Group portfolio and further expands the company's relationship with Marriott International.

"We are thrilled to have been selected to manage the TownePlace Suites- Austin, which expands our footprint in Texas," said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. "Austin is a rich and exciting city, and with this new project we are thrilled to be broadening our relationship with another valued ownership group, Scenic Capital Advisors."

Currently under construction and scheduled to open in October, the 103-room hotel is conveniently located minutes from the Austin International Airport and downtown attractions. The hotel features clean, modern design and playful details that travelers expect from TownePlace Suites, including spacious suites, complimentary breakfast, and loyalty rewards from the Marriott Bonvoy program.

"The south Austin corridor is growing rapidly, and we are excited to bring a new extended-stay Marriott product to a location that is conveniently located to all that Austin has to offer," said Thomas Chen, Principal of Scenic Capital Advisors. "Expanding our partnership with PM Hotel Group has been tremendously rewarding, and we eagerly anticipate future opportunities."

Recognized as an innovative leader in third-party hotel management, PM Hotel Group manages a diverse portfolio of leading brands and independent hotels, relentlessly focused on achieving our owners' objectives while operating truly great hotels. We utilize proprietary tools and technology to drive more revenue, reduce expenses and maximize asset value for our owners, while delivering great stays for our guests.

About PM Hotel Group

A Top 20 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Diamond Haber

JHaber@pmhotelgroup.com

202.559.1916

SOURCE PM Hotel Group

Related Links

http://www.pmhotelgroup.com

