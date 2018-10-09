PM Hotel Group's SVP Leticia Proctor Honored by HSMAI as Top 25 Minds in Sales & Marketing

PM Hotel Group President, Joseph Bojanowsky lauded Proctor's selection saying, "In the five years since she joined our PM team, Leticia has absolutely raised the level of how we deliver results. Her creativity and keen ability to innovate and stay ahead of trends have allowed her to build a team of next level sales professionals. Leticia is a natural leader and continues to impact how we operate every day. We are enormously proud of her accomplishments and her well-deserved recognition by HSMAI."

Prior to joining PM Hotel Group, Proctor held various management positions with Hersha Hospitality Management, Kimpton Hotels, Crestline Hotels and Resorts and Remington Hotels. In her current role as SVP, she oversees sales and marketing at the national, regional and property level for PM Hotel Group's growing portfolio of luxury, lifestyle, full and select-service hotels which include Hilton, Marriott and IHG brands. Leticia is focused on maximizing total hotel revenue while building a sales culture that promotes staff development and supports all our new hotel openings, re-positionings and re-brands.

Each year HSMAI honors the best and brightest hospitality and travel professionals who have demonstrated innovative thinking and exceptional results over the preceding 18 months. The honorees will be celebrated at the HSMAI Adrian Awards Gala in January 2019.

About PM Hotel Group

A Top 20 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

