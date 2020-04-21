PM360 Adds Nine New Members To Editorial Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, announced the addition of nine new members to its prestigious Editorial Advisory Board. This Board of life sciences executives and marketers encompasses a wide cross-section of expertise from various sectors of the industry with members from pharmaceutical manufactures, medical device companies, advertising agencies, and other industry vendors. The nine new members are:

Carmine Attanasio , Associate Director, Digital Product Marketing, Hematology—Multiple Myeloma, Bristol Myers Squibb

Julie Baker , Vice President, Marketing, Greenwich Biosciences

Linda Cherry , Head of Commercial Oncology, Radius Health

Jenn Etheridge , Senior Marketing Manager, Genentech

Lisa Flaiz , Director, U.S. Consumer Digital Hub, Bristol Myers Squibb

Mike Marett , Founder & CEO, Confideo

Michael Nesrallah , Vice President, Franchise Head, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Gastroenterology Business Unit, Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA

Sandy Sexton , Senior Director, Marketing, Regeneron

Santos Torres, Jr. , U.S. Pharmaceuticals, Senior Director of Marketing, Allergy/Anti-Infectives/Anti-Virals, Bausch + Lomb

"As PM360 moves forward, we are thrilled to announce these new additions to the board, all of whom demonstrate deep knowledge of our industry and offer unique insights into the transformations occurring throughout the healthcare space," says Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher, PM360. "We look forward to their help in shaping the editorial direction of our publication in 2020 to ensure our readers get the most important information, advice, and insights to thrive in their careers."

In addition to recommending editorial content and contributors, the Board is also responsible for serving as the judges for PM360's Annual Trailblazer Awards.

A full list of the Editorial Advisory Board can be found at: https://www.pm360online.com/editorial-advisory-board/.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

