PM360 Announces NASHNET, pioneered by The Kinetix Group, as a Finalist for Its 2019 Trailblazer Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASHNET has been selected as a finalist in the 11th annual PM360 Trailblazer Awards within the Product/Service Launch category. NASHNET is a unique, care delivery model for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that was founded and launched in 2018 by The Kinetix Group (TKG). TKG has been chosen alongside reputable marketing firms and industry powerhouses for this award.

PM360 is a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, which will be honoring pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries' most influential innovators during its Trailblazer Award reception in New York City on September 19th, 2019. To reach the finalist phase, companies must show achievement in various areas including innovation, talent development, and social responsibility. NASHNET was evaluated on the initiative's ability to overcome challenges; the skill, innovation, and quality of planning and execution; and the effectiveness of the work.

NASHNET has had a tremendous year, recently collaborating with Echosens, an innovative technology company to utilize its diagnostic device, FibroScan, in a pilot study to appropriately identify patients with progressive NAFLD. The pilot will be launched across seven nationally renowned health systems including Mount Sinai, Cedars-Sinai and Methodist. In addition to patient identification, the model will address risk stratification, referral to appropriate treatment, enhancement of the patient experience, and generation of real-world evidence. There are also plans to expand and validate this clinical best practice model internationally later this year and into 2020.

"An estimated 30 percent of individuals in the U.S. are affected by NAFLD, with most patients undiagnosed," says Douglas Dieterich, MD, Director of the Institute for Liver Medicine, Mount Sinai Health System. "Given this high prevalence of disease, cost effective risk stratification strategies need to be proven and adopted to target more effective assessments and interventions for those patients at greater risk of advancing liver disease.

Given the current healthcare landscape, The Kinetix Group recognizes the emerging need for standardized and seamless care. NASHNET is just one of the several initiatives The Kinetix Group is engaged in to improve care delivery. John Strapp, Founder & CEO notes, "Our care delivery models are based on clear gaps in certain patient populations. At The Kinetix Group, and within the network of NASHNET, we are committed to building protocols that are the cornerstone for providers, health systems, and industry partners to deliver optimal patient outcomes and experiences."

About NASHNET

NASHNET is a global Centers of Excellence Network represented by leading healthcare systems committed to NASH care delivery innovation. We are change agents for improved NASH care delivery by collaborating on innovation, best practice sharing, and real-world research.

Our charter members are collaborating to solve for key challenges across the NASH spectrum, including care coordination, population health, real world evidence, and clinical trials. NASHNET is powered by The Kinetix Group and headquartered in NYC.

About The Kinetix Group

The Kinetix Group empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care.

TKG also works directly with health systems and payers through its affiliate, Integrated Medical Processes (IMP), to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations.

