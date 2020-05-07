PM360 Announces Winners of The Sixth Annual ELITE Awards

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 6th Annual ELITE Awards. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.

Out of more than 500 submissions, 100 winners were selected across 18 categories. Nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers.

"At a time when the world is being impacted by a healthcare crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic, it is nice to be able to reflect on the extraordinary work those in the life sciences do to discover, develop, and promote life-saving treatments," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Our ELITE winners epitomize the very best of our industry. We are incredibly thankful for everything they do and proud to honor all of their achievements."

PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. This year that honor goes to Syed M. Shah, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, IM HealthScience LLC. Syed is the co-inventor on 77 U.S. patents, with the vast majority within the pharmaceutical and healthcare space. During his 20 years in Big Pharma R&D (including roles at Pfizer, Wyeth, and Lederle Labs), he played a key leadership role in the science behind four blockbusters: Pristiq, Zosyn, Tygacil, and Protonix. Currently, as the Chief Innovation Officer at IM HealthScience, Syed is working on harnessing natural products and their oils to solve issues in neuroscience and gastrointestinal health that pharmaceuticals have yet to address.

The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2020 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2020-pm360-elite-100 .

The 2020 PM360 ELITE are:

Uber ELITE

Syed M. Shah, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, IM HealthScience LLC

Creative Directors

Ryan Jordan, Executive Creative Director, imre Health

Tara Powers, VP, Creative Director, Elevate

Angelina Sciolla, Executive Creative Director, Benchworks

Rich Thorne, Group Creative Director, Cambridge BioMarketing

Data Miners

Stanley H Braxton, SVP Business Insights & Operations, Ashfield Healthcare

Laurie Meyers, Head, Patient Engagement, Commercial, Medical Affairs, and Government Affairs, Genentech, a Member of the Roche Group

Beth Schneider and Heather Lapidus Glassner, Research Directors, MyHealthTeams

Rachel Twardowski, Director, IBD Business Insights, GIBU, Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Digital Crusaders

Ozgun Demir, Director, Digital Strategy, Novartis Oncology

Stephen Fanuele, Worldwide Multi-Channel Hub, Associate Director, Patient Engagement, Bristol Myers Squibb

Kathleen Herowanto, Director, Omnichannel Media, Novo Nordisk Inc.

Matt Irwin, Head of Product & Technology, Confideo Labs

Carolyn Kylstra, Editor in Chief of SELF magazine, Condé Nast

Stefanie Nacar, Head U.S. Oncology Communications, GSK

Rob Stephen, VP, Marketing, Verywell

Ashley Strass, HAE Digital Lead, Takeda

Damon A. Tutulic, Director of Digital Experience, SOUND Healthcare Communications

Disrupters

Jacob Gettier, Senior Associate Director, Marketing – IPF/ILD, Boehringer Ingelheim

Matt Giegerich, CEO, The Inception Company

Seth Gordon, General Manager, EVERSANA™ ENGAGE

Amit Gulwadi, Senior Vice President, Clinical Innovations and Product Management, Saama Technologies

Harshit Jain, Founder & CEO, Doceree Inc.

Parth Khanna, Chief Executive Officer; Kapil Kalra, Chief Revenue Officer; and Kumar Erramilli, Chief Technology Officer, ACTO

Anthony Marciano, Head of Corporate Communications, Seelos Therapeutics

Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health

Steve Palmisano, SVP, General Manager, MedThink, Inc. (and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, MedThink Communications, Inc. and MedThink SciCom, Inc.)

Bonnie Perkins, Lead, U.S. Commercial Patient Engagement and Marketing, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rob Roth, VP, Group Account Director, The Bloc

Drug Researchers and Developers

Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Entrepreneurs

Thomas A. Bock, MD, MBA, Founder and Past CEO, HeritX Inc. and Chairman, Healthcare Advisory Board, Columbia Business School

Mark Khan, President, A2E Communications Group

Michelle Longmire, MD, CEO and Founder, Medable

Matthew Stumm, Founder, Stark / Raving Branding + Digital Marketing

Launch Experts

Annemarie Armstrong, EVP, Director of Client Services, Dudnyk

Zach Crouch, PharmD, Senior Director, AYVAKIT Brand Lead, Blueprint Medicines

Paul A. Hardy, Associate Director, Oncology, Market Access Marketing, AbbVie, Inc.

Nicole Ramocki, PhD, VP, Group Account Director, PRECISIONscientia (formerly ETHOS Health Communications)

Alexandra Tudoran, Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing Restylane® Franchise, Galderma

Kristie Whitehouse, Director Consumer Marketing – Neurodevelopment Franchise, Takeda

Peter Zenobi, Deputy Director, Consumer Marketing, Sanofi Pasteur

Leaders of the Future

Carmine Attanasio, Associate Director, Digital Product Marketing, Hematology—Multiple Myeloma, Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Julie D'Ascenzo, Account Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services

Sheila Diamond, MS, CGC, Scientific Business Development, Acorn AI by Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company

Dennis Fournogerakis, Associate Partner, Beghou Consulting

Nicole Hoadley, Vice President of Client Services, Snow Companies

Paul Houghton, Associate Director, HCP Promotions, Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Holly Hutchens, Director of Marketing, North America, kaléo

Amy Lundquist, Senior Product Manager, Rare Disease Marketing, Biogen

Kavita Patel, LifeCycle Leader, Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche

Nolan Santosa, VP of Client Success, Health Recovery Solutions

Maureen Seitz, Consumer Marketing Associate, Oncology, GSK

Melissa Stevens, Senior Brand Manager, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Merve Yilmaz, BSPharm, MBA, MS, Product Manager, Ophthalmology Rx Marketing, Bausch + Lomb

Marketing Teams

Edwards Lifesciences' Disease Awareness Team, Edwards Lifesciences, Creative Agency: Carling Communications, Media Agency: Heartbeat

LIBTAYO (cemiplimab-rwlc) Patient Marketing Team, Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, Agency Partner: Snow Companies

The Sharecare Consumer Solutions Integrated Marketing Team, Sharecare

Vyleesi Marketing Team, Vyleesi, Agency Partners: Condé Nast Health (Publisher), imre (Creative Agency), Healix Global (Media Agency)

Master Educators

Steven Candela, PhD, Vice President, Scientific Director, Health and Wellness Partners, LLC

Valerie Scott, Director, PAH Initiative, United Therapeutics Corporation

Lillie D. Shockney, RN, BS, MAS, HON-ONN-CG, University Distinguished Service Professor of Breast Cancer, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Co-Founder, AONN+

Ujwal Pyati, PhD, Scientific Strategy Practice Lead, W2O

Mentors

Amrita Bhowmick, Chief Community Officer, Health Union

Amy Turnquist, Executive Vice President, Digital Solutions, eHealthcare Solutions

John Vaughan, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Outcome Health

Patient Advocates

Sabrina Skiles, HealthCentral Contributor, Breast Cancer and Psoriasis Advocate, Remedy Health Media

Michael Wenger, Vice President of Patient Engagement, TrialScope

PR Gurus

Chantal Beaudry, Senior Partner, Lazar Partners, a FINN Partners Company

Jessica Griffith, Director, PR and Development, Pascāle Communications

Sales MVPs

Matthew Ciciretti, Vice President of Business Development, MedSurvey

John Herley, SVP Business Development, ConnectiveRx

Heather O'Handley, Vice President, Business Development, PRECISIONeffect

Jeff Theis, Vice President, Team Lead, Business Development, Crossix

Strategists

Amber Chenevert, PhD, Director, Strategy & Insights, VMLY&R

Mamta Chhabra, Patient Experience Marketing Lead – Immunology Marketing, UCB

Tim Cope, Director, Entyvio HCP Marketing, Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Bryan Katz, Chief Commercial Officer, KCR

Tim McGovern, Senior Product Manager for CV Segment Marketing, U.S. Value Access & Payment, Bristol Myers Squibb

Brian Peters, VP, Sales & Marketing, Medexus Pharma

Jeremy Schafer, PharmD, MBA, Senior Vice President, PRECISIONvalue

Ben Schwartz, Sr. Marketing Manager, Genentech

Talent Acquisition Leaders

Kristi Veitch, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Intouch Group

Tech-know Geeks

Nelson Figueiredo, VP, Director or Technology, Ogilvy Health

Steve Jensen, VP/Chief Technology Officer, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions

Alfred Whitehead, EVP Applied Sciences, Klick Health

Transformational Leaders

Julie Hurvitz Aliaga, Senior Vice President, Social Media, CMI/Compas

Todd Billingsley, Director Business & Leadership Development, Boehringer Ingelheim

Peter Bowman, Associate Director of Neurodevelopment Marketing, Takeda

Mike Collette, Founder and CEO, PatientPoint

Maria DeBoer, Director, Worldwide Oncology Commercialization – Pan Tumor and Branding, Bristol Myers Squibb

Kristine Flemister, PharmD, President, Xcenda

Dorothy Gemmell, Head of Commercial, Capsule

Bret Glass, Director, Hematology-Oncology, Value & Segment Marketing, Bristol Myers Squibb

Greg Lewis, Managing Partner/President, Calcium

Claire Loran, Senior Manager, Marketing Operations, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Amy Muse, U.S. Oncology Franchise Head – Lung Cancer, Takeda Oncology

Alina Nevradakis, Senior Manager, Amgen

Kristin Sherman, Chief Operating Officer, VMS BioMarketing

Steve Silvestro, Chief Commercial Officer, OptimizeRx

Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, MiMedx Group Inc.

