PM360 Recognizes Pando As One Of The Most Innovative Products Of 2018

Pando was developed in response to clients' needs to find a more effective virtual meeting platform for engagement and collaboration. Recognizing the constraints of live meetings and the limitations of traditional virtual technologies, Pando delivers the engagement of a live meeting. Combining the impact of an in-studio moderator with a full studio production crew managing the sound, lights, and cameras, Pando hosts up to 60 participants displayed on the 40-foot Pandorama video wall and up to 5,000 off-wall participants and observers worldwide.

"We are honored to be selected by PM360 for this prestigious award. Launching in May of this year, Pando has seen early market receptivity. Clients are experiencing the value Pando brings and we are thrilled that we can help bring high engagement and better results to virtual meetings," commented Matt Giegerich, CEO of Inception Companies.

PM360's 7th December Annual Innovations Issue was established to serve as a guide to the year's most innovative Companies, Startups, Divisions, Products, Services, and Strategies from within the healthcare and life sciences industries. The editorial board chose winners from hundreds of submissions.

"Our selections represent the companies, offerings, and strategies that demonstrated what we believe is unique in its ability to impact the industry," says Anna Stashower, CEO/Publisher of PM360. "We hope others in the industry are able to work with these innovators or use these innovations to better serve patients, physicians, and other healthcare stakeholders."

About Inception Companies

Inception is the leading provider of video production, interactive visual solutions, broadcast and webcast platforms for virtual meetings and audio/visual/meeting support. With the recent introduction of Pando™, Inception now delivers highly interactive, production-quality, face-to-face virtual meetings designed to increase engagement and collaboration. Independently held, Inception is headquartered in Fairfield NJ, with additional offices in New York, NY, Blue Bell, PA and San Francisco, CA.

For more information, visit www.inceptiondigital.com or www.pandomeetings.com

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

