PM360's 2022 DECEMBER INNOVATIONS ISSUE OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS

The annual guide to the healthcare industry's most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services, and strategies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the past couple of years, we have seen some of the greatest advancements ever made by the life sciences and healthcare industries. These innovations have spanned every aspect of the industry across marketing, commercialization, R&D, and more. But, PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, wants to know how the industry is going even further.

For over a decade the PM360 Innovations Issue—published every December—has served as the industry's guide to the latest and biggest innovations from pharma, medical device, biotech, diagnostics, and all of the agencies and vendors that serve companies within those industries. Now, the publication is looking for submissions on any kind of innovation in one of six categories:

Companies (any company is eligible to enter, but they must detail what they have done over the past year that makes them truly innovative)

Submissions in any category should detail what makes it innovative, how the innovation is positively impacting the industry, and any results or statistics that can demonstrate the effectiveness of the innovation.

To learn more about the submission criteria and to submit your innovations, go to: www.pm360online.com/innovations-issue.

The early deadline for submissions is Wednesday, September 28 at 11:59 pm EST. However, entries can continue to be submitted until Oct. 21 at 11:59: EST, but an additional $180 late will be applied to any entry after Sept. 28.

For more information, contact Andrew Matthius, Senior Editor, PM360, at 646-300-8113 or [email protected].

